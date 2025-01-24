EXCLUSIVE: We have a look at the new Magnet Releasing movie ‘Night Call’

Night Call is the directorial debut of Michiel Blanchart and is an exciting new crime thriller for fans of the genre to dive into. The French film (which has English subtitles) takes us on a journey where unlocking a door might be a bad move.

Recommended Videos

Starring Jonathan Feltre and Romain Duris, the film is an exciting continuation of Blanchart’s work, whose short film You’re Dead Hélène was short listed at the Oscars in 2022. And we here at the Mary Sue are excited to share an exclusive clip from the film!

Throwing us right into the bar scene, the clip has that tense energy that every fan of the crime thriller wants to experience while watching a film and we cannot wait to see the rest of Blanchart’s feature debut!

The film’s synopsis is as follows: “One evening, Mady –a young student by day, locksmith by night– receives an emergency call from Claire to open a lock. But the door the young woman wants to open isn’t hers, and the bag she runs away with isn’t hers either. It belongs to Yannick, a vicious mobster who blames Mady and will stop at nothing to retrieve his stolen goods. Mady has only one night to prove his innocence and save his neck. What started out as an ordinary night shift turns into a brutal descent into violence. NIGHT CALL is a no-holds-barred crime thriller that ambitiously combines genres, from film noir to action-packed survival.”

You had me at “film noir to action-packed survival” genres. Night Call hit theaters on January 17 but you can now watch the film on VOD from the comfort of your own home. With a 91 minute runtime, it is the perfect tense watch and so now there is no excuse but to dive in and feel the magic that is Blanchart’s movie!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy