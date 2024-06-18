Eiza Gonzalez with a gun in minstry
EXCLUSIVE: See a Behind the Scenes Clip of Eiza Gonzàlez in ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’

Rachel Leishman
Published: Jun 18, 2024 05:41 pm

Guy Ritchie loves to bring action movies into our lives and now he’s done it again with The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare! His latest film blends history with characters of his own creation and takes us into the secret agents behind World War II.

In the film, Eiza Gonzàlez plays Marjorie Stewart, a former actress who is now a sharp shooter and someone who plays an important role in Operation Postmaster. The film focuses on the team whose goal was to steal ships that were part of the Axis Powers and steal them for the Allied Powers gain. Screenwriter Arash Amel praised Stewart as a character, saying to USA Today “Marjorie didn’t go out on a mission in Operation Postmaster, but she (had) a key role in planning and putting it all together. Given that she was actually training a lot of the female spies going behind enemy lines, it would’ve been criminal to not send her out on a mission in the movie to respect and honor her.”

Now we here at the Mary Sue are proud to debut an exclusive clip of a behind the scenes look at Gonzàlez as Stewart in the film! With a look at the extremely talented Gonzàlez, the clip gives fans a unique look at the film and her process in bringing Stewart to life!

As with all Guy Ritchie movies, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is over the top, exciting, and the added bonus of it being a piece of historical fiction makes it a fascinating journey for Ritchie as a filmmaker. The joy of it though is Gonzàlez as Marjorie and she is such an exciting part of this story! If you haven’t seen it yet, you’re in for a treat.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is now available on digital and releases 6/25 on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD from Lionsgate.

