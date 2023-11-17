EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Team Behind Taika Waititi’s Film ‘Next Goal Wins’ With a New Featurette!

Taika Waititi’s latest film Next Goal Wins hit theaters today and tells the true story of the worst football team to ever hit the international stage. A sports comedy with a lot of heart that stars Michael Fassbender and newcomer Kaimana, the film is a sweet story about the American Samoa team that just wouldn’t give up, even though everyone told them they should.

The film is described as follows: “Directed by Academy Award Winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok) and based on a true story, NEXT GOAL WINS follows the American Samoa soccer team, infamous for their brutal 31-0 FIFA loss in 2001. With the World Cup Qualifiers approaching, the team hires down-on-his-luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) hoping he will turn the world’s worst soccer team around in this heartfelt underdog comedy.”

We’re excited to debut an exclusive featurette from the film that includes interviews with the cast and the creative team talking about working on Next Goal Wins. Exploring the island life aspect of the film, which is told through the perspective of Michael Fassbender’s Thomas Rongen, the featurette explores the cast and crew’s perspective on the team and the making of Next Goal Wins!

Director Taika Waititi talks about the film’s perspective and the importance of the American Samoa setting, saying “Even though the whole film really does feel like it’s from Thomas’ point of view, the island itself and the culture and the people are a massive force.”

Next Goal Wins is funny, sweet, and the kind of Taika Waititi comedy we’ve come to expect from him. With shining performances from people we love (because come on, it’s a Taika Waititi movie, he’s going to bring his friends), it’s a movie you’ll want to just enjoy!

Next Goal Wins is in theaters now!

(featured image: Searchlight Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]