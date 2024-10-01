EXCLUSIVE: Get a behind the scenes look at Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones in ‘Twisters’

If one movie broke me in the best of ways in 2024, it was Twisters. The Lee Isaac Chung film put storm chasers back into the hear of the tornado in Oklahoma and it is easily my favorite romantic comedy of the year. Now, it is heading home!

Recommended Videos

The 2024 film introduced audiences to Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) as she gets thrown back into the world of storm chasing. She had dreams of being able to stop tornados in their track but when one nearly killed her and her team, she leaves storm chasing all together. Her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) brings her back in and we see as Kate works together with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) to try and stop a tornado using science.

When I say that Twisters broke me, I must admit that I saw this movie twice in 4DX and twice in regular 2D showings. I loved it so much that I still cannot get enough of this story! Now, the movie is gearing up for its digital and Blu-Ray release! You can bring home the magic of Kate and Tyler’s love story with behind the scenes footage. Sorry, there is no kiss cam included.

We here at the Mary Sue are excited to share one of those behind the scenes featurettes! The clip includes Powell, Chung, Edgar-Jones, and more of the creative team talking about combining our nostalgia for the original film with the ever-changing landscape of climate.

“The original Twister was such a seminal movie for so many people and represented this mutual love of the way everyone looks up at the sky with reverence and awe,” Powell said in the behind the scenes feature and he is right. That’s the magic of the original Twister and watching as the cast and crew shared their love for the original in this video is brilliant!

Check it out here:

Twisters arrives on Digital October 8 and on 4K Ultra UHD, Blu-ray & DVD October 22!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy