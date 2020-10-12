Exclusive Cover Reveal: Monster Squad Fanzine Celebrates Movie Ahead of Documentary Wolfman’s Got Nards

It’s spooky season, which means folks are diving into the horror favorites old and new. The great news for fans of the 1987 horror comedy The Monster Squad, you can do both. The cult classic where a few kids have to band together to save their town from Dracula has gained a small but loyal fan following in the few decades since it’s release (and bombing at the box office) which is now the subject of a decumentary, coming out October 27 entitled (amazingly) Wolfman’s Got Nards.

Seen in that trailer is artists Grace Chan, who in December 2015 has published the zine “I Heart Rudy.” Chan serves as the “editor in creep” of the zine that celebrates her love of the film, and ahead of the release of the documentary. The first issue of “I Heart Rudy” then followed up by a special edition second printing with new content (including a new interview with Ryan Lambert), which was released in Oct. 2018. Both editions sold.

Ahead of Wolfman’s Got Nards wide release, Grace has put out a new issue, whose cover we are revealing exclusively here on The Mary Sue.

According to Chan: “I feel that the zine is a great companion piece to the documentary, because it comprises heartfelt stories from awesome artists and fellow fans on why The Monster Squad means so much to them. The zine is a true labor of love from the heart created by this dorky fan, and I hope that love shines through.”

The cover art of this issue by Ciro Nieli, who you may know as showrunner and creator of such shows such as the 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Teen Titans, Nieli himself is also part of the Documentary. The new issue “contains exclusive interviews with Andre Gower (Sean), Lisa Fuller (Patrick’s Sister) and more from Ryan Lambert (Rudy)! There’s also a veritable treasure trove of photos, memorabilia, film-used props and wardrobe courtesy of Andre and Lisa, as well as from fans who have shared their personal Monster memories, art and photos.”

Want your own copy, follow @IheartRudy on Instagram and make sure to check out Wolfman’s Got Nards on October 27.

(image: Grace Chan/Ciro Nieli)

