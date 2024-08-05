EXCLUSIVE: New Clip of Nubs and His Friends in ‘Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures’ Season 2

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures gave fans a new character to love with Nubs, a Pooba youngling in training to become a Jedi knight—and he has taken over the hearts of fans. Now, we have an exclusive new clip from season 2!

The series is set 200 years before The Phantom Menace in the High Republic era and follows Jedi younglings Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs. Viewers get to watch the trio learn the ways of the Force, help those who need them, see the galaxy, and find out what it means to be a Jedi through it all. For context, this show is about 100 years prior to when The Acolyte takes place!

The cast includes Jamaal Avery Jr. (in season 1) and Jecobi Swain (in season 2) as Kai Brightstar, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, and so many more talented voice actors!

The second season is described as follows, per Disney’s press release: ” Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 2 follows the younglings as they continue their training and embark on even bigger missions across the galaxy. Helping to lead the younglings on these missions is Master Zia’s new Padawan, Wes Vinik, and his astromech R0-M1. As they continue their training and grow in the ways of the Force, the young Jedi will travel to new planets with new and old friends and encounter adversaries like The Ganguls, who are growing in their pirate ranks…”

In the clip, Nubs’ friends are so excited to share this moment with him, and when Nubs gets closer to the mural to see the other Pooba Jedi, he presses on the wall to reveal a secret for the younglings to discover!

You can watch the clip here:

The second season of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is coming to Disney+ and Disney Junior on August 14!

