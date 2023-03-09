We don’t have long to wait before we get the fourth and final chapter of Barry on HBO Max! Barry, starring Bill Hader, tells the story of a former marine and hit man who stumbles upon an acting class and decides to put his assassination days behind him. As he pursues acting, Barry begins dating Sally (Sarah Goldberg) and develops a close relationship with his teacher and father figure Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). But his past keeps catching up with him as his old mentor Fuches (Stephen Root) seeks revenge on him and NoHo Hank of the Chechen mafia (Anthony Carrigan) entices him into taking on new hit jobs.

Here’s everything we know about Barry season 4!

Barry season 4 trailer

The first trailer for Barry season 4 was released on March 8, and it seems to show the story picking up pretty soon after it left off at the end of season 3, when Barry was arrested for trying to kill Detective Moss’s father Jim (Robert Wisdom). Now, Barry and Fuches are both in prison, with Sally returning to a film set and NoHo Hank going through some sort of crisis. We also see a brief shot of Jim, hinting that he might have a continuing role in the story this season.

Who’s in the cast of Barry season 4?

We know from the trailer that Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler, and Robert Wisdom will all be reprising their roles in season 4.

In addition to the main characters, Michael Irby will reportedly return as NoHo Hank’s lover Cristobal; Fred Melamed will return as Tom Posorro; Jessy Hodges will return as Lindsay; and Andrew Leeds will return as Leo.

As for other characters from previous seasons, including Sally’s rival Natalie (D’arcy Carden), the members of Gene’s acting class, and the detectives who tracked Barry down, we don’t know yet if they’ll make an appearance in season 4.

What’s the plot of Barry season 4?

Seasons 1 through 3 of Barry focused on Barry’s doomed quest to walk away from his life as an assassin without paying any of the consequences. As Barry’s crimes bled into the lives of Gene, Sally, and others, the show painted intricate portraits of trauma, guilt, and abuse, with several characters becoming culpable for acts that they never thought they’d commit.

It’s not clear where season 4 will go. How much time will Barry spend in prison? Who is he coming for in that phone conversation? What’s going to happen to his relationships with Gene and Sally? What does Gene mean when he says, “Barry, I got you”? Will Sally’s acting career be salvaged? Will Hank be able to continue his relationship with Cristobal? There are a lot of possibilities, but we don’t know much yet.

When is the release date for Barry season 4?

Barry season 4 premieres on HBO Max on April 16, 2023.

