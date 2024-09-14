Too many shows and movies are leaving Netflix in September 2024!

Netflix will experience a mass exodus of your favorite shows and movies this month. If you’re looking for something to binge-watch and have some extra time on your hands, check out this list.
More than one show or movie is leaving Netflix’s catalog every day throughout the month. Don’t be ashamed to sit down and have a serious marathon. Several favorites like Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and even the Spider-Man movies have already been removed from Netflix, and many more are still set to follow. Surprisingly, this list also includes some Netflix Original content. Watch them while you still can!
Can’t find something? These titles have already left Netflix
- Airport ’77
- Airport
- Airport 1975
- American Hustle
- Brave Animated Series (Season One)
- Beverly Hills Ninja
- Bonnie & Clyde
- Burn After Reading
- Dhanak
- First Knight
- First Sunday
- Heroes of Goo Jit Zu (Season One)
- High-Rise
- Janky Promoters
- Kicking & Screaming
- Liar Liar
- Looking for Love
- Love in a Puff
- Luo Bao Bei
- Miami Vice
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- Neon Lights
- Pan
- Pineapple Express
- Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow – Netflix Original Removal
- Sniper: Ghost Shooter
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- Story Time Book: Read-Along (Season One)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
- That’s My Boy
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- The Blind Side
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
- The Edge of Seventeen
- The Equalizer
- The Fierce Wife (Season One)
- The Gift
- The Guilt Trip
- The Lego Batman Movie
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Tooth Fairy
- Total Recall
- Two Can Play That Game
- Two Fathers (Season One)
- Uncle Naji in UAE
- Unthinkable
- Vampires
- Velvet (Seasons 1-4)
- Velvet Colección (Seasons 1-2)
- Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
- Wonho Chung: Live in New York
- Woody Woodpecker
- Angamaly Diaries
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Carrie Pilby
- Storks (September 6)
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Seasons 1-4
- Jane the Virgin Seasons 1-5
- iZombie Seasons 1-5
- The King’s Avatar Season One
- Plaza Catedral
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series
- Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series
- Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master: Utimate Journeys
- Wonder
- Evelyn – Netflix Original Removal
- Time Out
- Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
- Shanghai Fortress – Netflix Original Removal
Unfortunately, there are a lot of removals still to come, including:
September 16-21, 2024
- Birth of the Dragon (September 16)
- Apple of my Eyes (September 19)
- Bodies Bodies Bodies (September 20)
- Weather for Two (September 21)
- The Wiggles’ World (September 21)
- The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle (September 21)
September 22-24, 2024
- Human Capital (September 22)
- Kiss the Ground (September 22)
- Ni no Kuni (September 23)
- Love and Fury (September 24)
- Sankofa (September 24)
September 25-27, 2024
- A Walk to Remember (September 25)
- Flower of Evil (September 25)
- Money Trap (September 26)
- So Help Me God (September 27)
September 28-30, 2024
- Force of Nature (September 28)
- Great News Seasons 1-2 (September 28)
- Inheritance (September 28)
- When You Finish Saving the World (September 28)
- Good Witch Seasons 1-7 (September 30)
