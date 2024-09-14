Too many shows and movies are leaving Netflix in September 2024!

Netflix will experience a mass exodus of your favorite shows and movies this month. If you’re looking for something to binge-watch and have some extra time on your hands, check out this list.

More than one show or movie is leaving Netflix’s catalog every day throughout the month. Don’t be ashamed to sit down and have a serious marathon. Several favorites like Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and even the Spider-Man movies have already been removed from Netflix, and many more are still set to follow. Surprisingly, this list also includes some Netflix Original content. Watch them while you still can!

Can’t find something? These titles have already left Netflix

Airport ’77

Airport

Airport 1975

American Hustle

Brave Animated Series (Season One)

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Burn After Reading

Dhanak

First Knight

First Sunday

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu (Season One)

High-Rise

Janky Promoters

Kicking & Screaming

Liar Liar

Looking for Love

Love in a Puff

Luo Bao Bei

Miami Vice

Monsters vs. Aliens

Neon Lights

Pan

Pineapple Express

Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow – Netflix Original Removal

Sniper: Ghost Shooter

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Story Time Book: Read-Along (Season One)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

That’s My Boy

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Blind Side

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Edge of Seventeen

The Equalizer

The Fierce Wife (Season One)

The Gift

The Guilt Trip

The Lego Batman Movie

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Tooth Fairy

Total Recall

Two Can Play That Game

Two Fathers (Season One)

Uncle Naji in UAE

Unthinkable

Vampires

Velvet (Seasons 1-4)

Velvet Colección (Seasons 1-2)

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

Wonho Chung: Live in New York

Woody Woodpecker

Angamaly Diaries

Beverly Hills Cop II

Carrie Pilby

Storks (September 6)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Seasons 1-4

Jane the Virgin Seasons 1-5

iZombie Seasons 1-5

The King’s Avatar Season One

Plaza Catedral

Pokémon Journeys: The Series

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series

Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master: Utimate Journeys

Wonder

Evelyn – Netflix Original Removal

Time Out

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

Shanghai Fortress – Netflix Original Removal

Unfortunately, there are a lot of removals still to come, including:

September 16-21, 2024

Birth of the Dragon (September 16)

Apple of my Eyes (September 19)

Bodies Bodies Bodies (September 20)

Weather for Two (September 21)

The Wiggles’ World (September 21)

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle (September 21)

September 22-24, 2024

Human Capital (September 22)

Kiss the Ground (September 22)

Ni no Kuni (September 23)

Love and Fury (September 24)

Sankofa (September 24)

September 25-27, 2024

A Walk to Remember (September 25)

Flower of Evil (September 25)

Money Trap (September 26)

So Help Me God (September 27)

September 28-30, 2024

Force of Nature (September 28)

Great News Seasons 1-2 (September 28)

Inheritance (September 28)

When You Finish Saving the World (September 28)

Good Witch Seasons 1-7 (September 30)

