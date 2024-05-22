Everything Coming to Paramount+ in May 2024

Another month is drawing to a close, which means a fresh batch of streaming movies and series are landing on Paramount+. This month the streamer is adding a healthy dose of classic comedies to its library as well as gritty crime shows and several all-new series that we can’t wait to dig into.
This June we can stream the charming Jennifer Garner movie 13 Going On 30 for a “body swap” movie that makes us laugh and cringe. Keeping with that lighthearted trend, look for movies like Failure To Launch, Galaxy Quest, Soap Dish, and the underrated teen comedies Some Kind of Wonderful and She’s All That. If you’re in the mood for a true goofy ’80s throwback, both Crocodile Dundee and its sequel are getting a June release.
If you’re feeling a bit deeper, check out the premiere of I.S.S., a sci-fi thriller that brings us aboard the international space station during a nuclear attack, or dive into the next season of rebooted favorite Criminal Minds: Evolution. Jeremy Renner returns for season 3 of the crime drama Mayor of Kingstown, and documentary lovers won’t want to miss the new Cyndi Lauper doc or the LeBron James and Eminem-produced film about how audio sharing killed the music industry.
All of the goods are listed below, with our personal recommendations in bold. Titles marked with an asterisk are exclusive to Paramount+ With Showtime subscribers. You can also check out our streaming page to see everything coming to other streamers in June 2024, including hits on Hulu and Max.
Originals, exclusives, and premieres
Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 premiere (June 2)
The Russian mob arrives in the city as explosions ring out and the drug war claims new victims.
I.S.S. premiere* (June 3)
Russian and American astronauts aboard the international space station watch as a nuclear war breaks out back on Earth. They must learn to survive on their diminishing rations as the I.S.S. deconstructs around them.
Let the Canary Sing premiere (June 4)
This documentary follows Cyndi Lauper’s career, from her humble roots to her ascension to queen of pop-punk in the 1980s.
Criminal Minds: Evolution new season premiere (June 6)
Fans of this long-running series, rejoice! The new season promises to pick up where the last season left off, following FBI’s team of criminal profilers as they investigate the mystery of GOLD STAR,
The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards®** (June 7)
Watch all of your favorite daytime stars as they walk the red carpet at the glamorous 51st Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards, live from Los Angeles, California.
Transformers: EarthSpark season 2 premiere (June 7)
A new generation of Earth-born Transformers, The Terrans, fight new enemies with the help of legacy Autobots.
How Music Got Free premiere (June 11)
Eminem and Lebron James produced this documentary which tracks actions in the 1990s that effectively “killed” the music industry. Did someone say Napster?
The 77th Annual Tony Awards® ** (June 16)
The magnetic Ariana DeBose returns to host the Tony’s for the second time, celebrating all of Broadway’s biggest and brightest live from New York’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.
Out of Darkness premiere* (June 24)
Early humans in the Old Stone Age must band together and pool their resources to survive an attack from a mystical being that’s hunting them.
June 1
10 Cloverfield Lane*
13 Going on 30*
A Man Called Horse
American Beauty
Animal Kingdom
Black Sheep
Black Snake Moan*
Blazing Saddles
Bounce*
Bound*
But I’m a Cheerleader
Chantilly Bridge
Chasing Amy*
Chicago
Coach Carter
Congo*
Cop Land*
Critical Condition
Crocodile Dundee*
Crocodile Dundee II*
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles*
Dog Day Afternoon
EuroTrip
Failure to Launch
Flags of Our Fathers
Foxfire
Fresh
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter
Galaxy Quest
Hardball
Harlem Nights
Head of State
Heatwave
High Noon
Hustle & Flow
In & Out*
In The Bedroom
It Takes Two
Jade
Kiss The Girls
Lifeguard*
North of Normal
Pretty In Pink
Save the Last Dance
Shaft
She’s All That
She’s the Man
Sherlock Gnomes
Shooter
Shutter Island
Soapdish
Some Kind of Wonderful
Son of Rambow
Stardust
Summer of Sam
Super 8
Texas Rangers*
The African Queen
The Beach Bum*
The Boy*
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Cookout*
The Fighting Temptations
The Honeymooners
The Impossible*
The Island
The Last Airbender
The Last Castle
The Lookout*
The Love Guru*
The Net
The Queens of Comedy
The Quiet Man
The Raid 2
The Raid: Redemption
The Shootist
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Way Way Back
There Will Be Blood
Tommy Boy
Trading Places*
Unidentified Objects
Vampire in Brooklyn
June 5
Peppa Pig: Peppa’s Adventures Around the World
June 7
Bobby*
June 12
Casino Royale*
Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 6)
Rocky Balboa*
June 14
The Greatest @Home Videos (Season 4)
June 16
Anomalisa
June 19
Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars (Season 1)
The Challenge (Season 39)
The Smurfs (2021) (Season 2)
June 26
MTV Cribs (Season 19)
On The Fly: Adventures at Altitude (Season 1)
The Last 747
The Real CSI: Miami**
June 21
El Chicano*
What a lineup! Time to switch off the cell phone and start streaming.