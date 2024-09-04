Everything coming to Netflix in September 2024, confirmed

In the last few years, Netflix has stepped up their original production game, constantly investing in movies that are critics’ darlings and have the potential to feature in the Oscar race.
Azazel Jacobs’ Three Daughters is a step exactly in that direction, as the streamer is betting big on the drama starring Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, and Natasha Lyonne. Three Daughters is one of the many new offerings coming to Netflix in September, which is presenting its viewers with a major catalog refresh in the ninth month of the year.
Other exciting titles include the first three films in the Expendables film series, the Jaws trilogy, Nicole Kidman-starring The Perfect Couple, season 4 part 2 of Emily in Paris, and Joey King starrer Uglies, which is based on the 2005 dystopian novel of the same name by Scott Westerfeld.
Here’s a definitive list of everything coming to Netflix U.S. in September:
September 1
- 300
- 5 Centimeters Per Second
- Along Came Polly
- Blue Giant
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman
- Dragnet
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High
- Field of Dreams
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Legends of the Fall
- Magic Mike
- Midnight Run
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
- Shark Tale
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Stand by Me
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
- Wipeout: Batch 3
September 2
- Call the Midwife: Series 13
- Chestnut vs Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef
- The Hughleys: Seasons 1-4
September 3
- Untold: Hope Solo vs U.S. Soccer
- Last One Standing: Season 3
- Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby!
September 4
- Outlast: Season 2
September 5
- The Perfect Couple
- Apollo 13: Survival
- Caught in the Web: The Murders behind Zona Divas
September 6
- Rebel Ridge
- Selling Sunset: Season 8
- Disco, Ibiza, Locomía
September 7
- Edge of Tomorrow
September 9
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 2
September 10
- Ahir Shah: Ends
- Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with my Father
September 11
- The Circle: Season 7
- Boxer
- Technoboys
September 12
- Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall
- Billionaire Island
- Black Mass
- Emily in Paris: Season 4, Part 2
- Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter
- Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2
September 13
- Officer Black Belt
- Sector 36
- Uglies
September 15
- Ancient Aliens: Season 8
- Heels: Seasons 1-2
- Intervention: Season 23
September 16
- 30 vs 30: Catholics vs Convicts
- 30 vs 30: Pony Excess
- 30 vs 30: Rand University
- 30 vs 30: The U
- 30 vs 30: The U Part 2
- American Gangster
- CoComelon: Season 11
- Entourage
September 17
- Culinary Class Wars
- Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry
September 18
- Envious
- Lopez vs Lopez: Season 2
- What’s Next: The Future with Bill Gates
September 19
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Queen of Villains
- Twilight of the Gods
September 20
- His Three Daughters
- Klass 95: The Power of Beauty
September 24
- Penelope: Season 1
September 26
- A True Gentleman
- Everything Calls For Salvation: Season 2
- Nobody Wants This
September 27
- Lisabi: The Uprising
- Rez Ball
- We Were Kings
- Will and Harper
Published: Sep 4, 2024 03:46 pm