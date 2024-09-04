Everything coming to Netflix in September 2024, confirmed

In the last few years, Netflix has stepped up their original production game, constantly investing in movies that are critics’ darlings and have the potential to feature in the Oscar race.

Azazel Jacobs’ Three Daughters is a step exactly in that direction, as the streamer is betting big on the drama starring Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, and Natasha Lyonne. Three Daughters is one of the many new offerings coming to Netflix in September, which is presenting its viewers with a major catalog refresh in the ninth month of the year.

Other exciting titles include the first three films in the Expendables film series, the Jaws trilogy, Nicole Kidman-starring The Perfect Couple, season 4 part 2 of Emily in Paris, and Joey King starrer Uglies, which is based on the 2005 dystopian novel of the same name by Scott Westerfeld.

Here’s a definitive list of everything coming to Netflix U.S. in September:

September 1

300

5 Centimeters Per Second

Along Came Polly

Blue Giant

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Dragnet

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Field of Dreams

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Legends of the Fall

Magic Mike

Midnight Run

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Shark Tale

Sonic the Hedgehog

Stand by Me

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Wipeout: Batch 3

September 2

Call the Midwife: Series 13

Chestnut vs Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef

The Hughleys: Seasons 1-4

September 3

Untold: Hope Solo vs U.S. Soccer

Last One Standing: Season 3

Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby!

September 4

Outlast: Season 2

September 5

The Perfect Couple

Apollo 13: Survival

Caught in the Web: The Murders behind Zona Divas

September 6

Rebel Ridge

Selling Sunset: Season 8

Disco, Ibiza, Locomía

September 7

Edge of Tomorrow

September 9

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 2

September 10

Ahir Shah: Ends

Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with my Father

September 11

The Circle: Season 7

Boxer

Technoboys

September 12

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall

Billionaire Island

Black Mass

Emily in Paris: Season 4, Part 2

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter

Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2

September 13

Officer Black Belt

Sector 36

Uglies

September 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 8

Heels: Seasons 1-2

Intervention: Season 23

September 16

30 vs 30: Catholics vs Convicts

30 vs 30: Pony Excess

30 vs 30: Rand University

30 vs 30: The U

30 vs 30: The U Part 2

American Gangster

CoComelon: Season 11

Entourage

September 17

Culinary Class Wars

Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry

September 18

Envious

Lopez vs Lopez: Season 2

What’s Next: The Future with Bill Gates

September 19

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Queen of Villains

Twilight of the Gods

September 20

His Three Daughters

Klass 95: The Power of Beauty

September 24

Penelope: Season 1

September 26

A True Gentleman

Everything Calls For Salvation: Season 2

Nobody Wants This

September 27

Lisabi: The Uprising

Rez Ball

We Were Kings

Will and Harper

