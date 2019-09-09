Everyone Apparently Loves Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit

Very few movies have had their hooks in me in the way that Jojo Rabbit does, and I didn’t need more of a reason to want to see it, but now that reviews are coming out of the Toronto International Film Festival, all I want to do is see it, and I have to wait. This is torture.

Based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens, the story follows Jojo, a young boy who has an imaginary friend. That friend? Adolf Hitler (played by Taika Waititi, of course). Focusing on the struggle of those growing up in Hitler’s Germany and how families were forced to hide their beliefs, Jojo Rabbit seems to be the perfect exploration of standing by what you believe in while still teaching the children around you what’s right.

As all the reviews came rolling in though, I just had to watch as everyone praised the movie and pretend like I wasn’t jealous of everyone who got to see it.

Really can’t believe what @TaikaWaititi did with #JojoRabbit. Takes balls to tackle the subject matter in the film and in lesser hands could have been a disaster but he’s a fantastic filmmaker and just nailed it. pic.twitter.com/ZxoztBecb8 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 9, 2019

Taika Waititi continues to do no wrong. #JojoRabbit is a perfect tale of love, dread, childhood mistakes and empathy. Hilarious and adorable but also dark and scary. Most of all, full of heart. Waititi also keeps finding the best child actors around. #TIFF19 — Rafael Motamayor @ TIFF (@RafaelMotamayor) September 9, 2019

JOJO RABBIT is the second film I’ve seen in 24 hours where a director who’s made a franchise movie used his clout to make a weird, oddball, personal passion project. It gives you hope. Also this thing is fucking amazing. #TIFF19 — David Fear (@davidlfear) September 9, 2019

#JoJoRabbit is one of the more absurd coming-of-age stories I’ve seen. Funny, bittersweet and unapologetically unique, Taika Waititi continues to prove he is among the most exciting and original voices telling stories right now #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/Ml1e43wHK7 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 9, 2019

JOJO RABBIT: Hilarious, heartfelt, and often incredibly dark. A truly unique film that deserves to be celebrated. #TIFF19 — Chris Evangelista @ TIFF (@cevangelista413) September 9, 2019

This guy @TaikaWaititi sure knows how to make a movie. Also the kid lead in #JojoRabbit is incredible. #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/aeTKqLc2HJ — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 9, 2019

STANDING OVATION for #JojoRabbit at #TIFF19!! Charming, heartfelt, inventive & *VERY* funny coming-of-age Holocaust satire superbly-directed by @TaikaWaititi! Has a Napoleon Dynamite/Life is Beautiful feel to it; serious when it needs to be! Roman Griffin Davis is fantastic! pic.twitter.com/ZGUSPsL0zL — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) September 9, 2019

.@TaikaWaititi isn’t only giving the middle finger to hitler by having him played by a Polynesian Jew, he is giving him BLUE EYES as well!! Imagine how humiliated that asshole would be.#JoJoRabbit pic.twitter.com/PRAMDARDO1 — Mahoy ⎊ (@taikitawaitiki) September 3, 2019

Basically, I can’t wait to see Jojo Rabbit, and apparently, it is living up to the hype.

(image: Kimberley French/20th Century Fox)

