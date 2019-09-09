comScore
Everyone Apparently Loves Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit

by | 4:33 pm, September 9th, 2019

Taika Waititi as Hitler in Jojo Rabbit

Very few movies have had their hooks in me in the way that Jojo Rabbit does, and I didn’t need more of a reason to want to see it, but now that reviews are coming out of the Toronto International Film Festival, all I want to do is see it, and I have to wait. This is torture.

Based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens, the story follows Jojo, a young boy who has an imaginary friend. That friend? Adolf Hitler (played by Taika Waititi, of course). Focusing on the struggle of those growing up in Hitler’s Germany and how families were forced to hide their beliefs, Jojo Rabbit seems to be the perfect exploration of standing by what you believe in while still teaching the children around you what’s right.

As all the reviews came rolling in though, I just had to watch as everyone praised the movie and pretend like I wasn’t jealous of everyone who got to see it.

Basically, I can’t wait to see Jojo Rabbit, and apparently, it is living up to the hype.

