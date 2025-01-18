Every ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ episode release date, confirmed

Spider-Man is web-slinging his way to a new animated show. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man debuts on Disney+ on January 29 and promises an exciting new twist on the Spider-Man story.

Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) is a high school student with friends including Runaways’ Nico Minoru (Grace Song), balancing his Spidey life with his normal one. Then, billionaire businessman Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) takes him under his wing. You might already know that Norman’s alter-ego is the villainous Green Goblin … so what does he have in store for Spidey?

Many familiar faces from Spider-Man lore will be appearing in the show. You can expect to see Otto Octavius (Hugh Dancy), Harry Osborn (Zeno Robinson), Lonnie Lincoln aka Tombstone (Eugene Byrd), and plenty more. It all looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun. But don’t think you can sit down and watch it episode by episode like many of the MCU shows—its release schedule is a tangled web.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man release schedule

Disney is releasing the show in a rather unusual way, dropping multiple episodes week by week. Every Wednesday, new episodes will be released. The release schedule looks like this:

January 29: Episodes 1 and 2

This means the whole thing will be over in four weeks, which may be disappointing for those hoping for months of Spidey. But, bear in mind we don’t know how long the episodes are, or what sort of story arcs may be enhanced by having three episodes drop in one day.

Chances are, this odd schedule was deliberately chosen to make room for Daredevil: Born Again, which will debut on Disney+ on March 4. Everything about the latest trailer indicates Daredevil may be the Marvel showstopper this year, and unfortunately, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man doesn’t have the same momentum behind it (yet). (Remember, however, that YFNSM will also feature Charlie Cox as Daredevil!)

People are curious about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but seemingly not all that hyped. Fans have criticized the way the animation looks, and have wondered if we truly need another Spider-Man high school story when there’s been so many already. On the other hand, the anti-woke crowd is yelling about it, so that’s probably an early indication it’s going to be good.

Personally? I can’t get enough Spider-Man stuff, regardless of whether it’s just a new spin on an old story. I’ll be sat down every Wednesday to see what sort of antics my friendly neighborhood Spider-Man gets up to.

