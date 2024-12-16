‘Even the children know’: MAGAs attempt to drag the First Lady over holiday cheer

The far-right is still angry over its belief in the fictitious “War on Christmas,” with MAGAs attempting to drag First Lady Jill Biden for saying “Happy Holidays.”

It’s hard to imagine getting offended by someone cheerfully wishing you “Happy Holidays” or other season’s greetings. However, annually, MAGA gets up in arms over the perceived threat to the phrase “Merry Christmas.” Right-wingers and Christians are convinced that anyone who doesn’t strictly say “Merry Christmas” is doing so as an attempt to expunge religion from the holiday. They don’t understand that most people have no intent of offending them and are simply acknowledging that multiple holidays take place towards the end of the year, and not everyone celebrates Christmas. Still, Donald Trump quickly jumped on the War on Christmas, suddenly claiming responsibility for saving the phrase “Merry Christmas” and leading “the charge against the assault” on the words.

Even after Trump randomly declared that he won the imaginary War on Christmas, his supporters appear to think they’re still fighting the war.

MAGA goes after First Lady Jill Biden over season’s greetings

MAGA went into a frenzy recently over First Lady Biden stating, “Happy Holidays.” Biden was hosting the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots event at the White House. During the event, she spoke on stage alongside Lt. Gen. Leonard Anderson IV. The pair were waving to the children in the audience, with Biden stating, “Hi, Happy Holidays.” From the crowd, a child responded, “Happy Christmas!” Biden and Anderson chuckled at the adorable holiday greeting, with Biden responding, “Happy Christmas, yes!”

The moment was one of several heartwarming moments throughout the event, as Biden supported the charitable initiative to spread Christmas joy to those less fortunate. Countless photos captured Biden and several marines grinning broadly as they handed out gifts to children. Of course, MAGA instantly latched onto the “Happy Holidays” statement, as they insisted that the child was trying to correct Biden’s supposed “woke” greeting. With their usual theatrics, they took to X with dramatic phrases like “HOLY SH*T” and “LET’S FREAKING GO” over the seconds-long moment. In the comments, one user wrote, “Even the children know that America is back.” Numerous comments arose with users claiming that the child was aware of MAGA’s war against “wokeness” and making some sort of politically-motivated statement by sweetly wishing Biden a “Happy Christmas.”

It’s very strange to have a bunch of alleged adults jumping up and down screaming “HOLY SH*T” and acting like they just stuck it to liberals because a little child said “Happy Christmas.” However, it’s far from the first time MAGA has acted weird over the Biden family’s Christmas celebrations. Last year, they were enraged because Biden’s beautifully decorated White House for the holidays wasn’t riddled with religious motifs.

MAGAs appear to have a lot of time on their hands, given how closely they probe every video and photo so that they can melt down every time Biden mentions or celebrates the holidays without explicitly referencing Christianity. Perhaps they should consider doing something worthwhile this holiday season and contribute to Toys for Tots or participate in the Angel Tree Program. Biden has shown way more Christmas spirit with her charitable initiatives than the people weirdly politicizing children to push their agenda.

