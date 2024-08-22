Andrew Tate arrested: his house raid, explained

Internet misogynist Andrew Tate has, once again, been held overnight while his home in Romania was raided by police.

Recommended Videos

Andrew Tate is known as one of the most infamous figures online. Known as the “king of masculinity,” Tate is a self-proclaimed misogynist and is revered in the far-right community, despite the allegations of human trafficking and rape against him. Tate has earned the ire of many due to his hyper-macho views and his harmful words concerning women and feminism and earned even more hate after he was accused of coercing women into sex work and teaching men to be violent against women.

Amid his ongoing legal battles, Tate recently had his home raided. Let’s discuss why.

Why was Andrew Tate’s home in Romania raided?

On August 21, 2024, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) raided four of Andrew Tate’s properties in Romania, specifically in the counties of Bucharest and Ilfov, on suspicions of human trafficking.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate's home in Romania has just been raided by police over allegations of forming an organized criminal group, trafficking minors, and money laundering ?pic.twitter.com/RLiO4Y3OqY — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 21, 2024

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, alongside three other individuals, were driven to DIICTOR in Bucharest to be questioned on suspicion of trafficking minors, sex with a minor, money laundering, forming an organized crime group, and attempting to influence witnesses. The brothers were taken into custody in handcuffs and were guarded by armed guards. As of this writing, they have been in custody for 24 hours.

According to a representative from Tate’s team, the brothers will remain in custody until prosecutors can ask a judge to detail them for an extended period, place them on house arrest, or have them released.

Currently, Romanian prosecutors have requested to extend the Tate brothers’ detention by an additional 30 days.

Andrew Tate’s legal battles

Tate has been embroiled in legal battles since 2014. While residing in the United Kingdom, Tate was accused of rape and assault in 2014 and was arrested in 2015 but ultimately let go. In 2019, the Crown Prosecution Service declined to file charges against Tate after a four-year investigation due to lack of proper evidence, but four women there are now suing him for rape and abuse.

In April 2022, the U.S. embassy received a report that claimed an American citizen was being held against her will in a property owned by the Tate brothers in Romania. Their home was raided, and police discovered four women. Two of them—one American and one Romanian—told authorities they were being held against their will. This sparked an investigation into human trafficking and rape.

In December 2022, the Tate brothers and two women were arrested on suspicions of human trafficking and forming an organized crime group. The Tates were accused of luring these women with the “loverboy” method, and then forcing them to create adult content. Currently, the Tates brothers are facing an ongoing legal battle on these claims, as more victims have been uncovered during the investigation, with some being minors.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy