‘Even if we have to elect new leadership’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s government shutdown Tweet is confusing the internet

Marjorie Taylor Greene is tweeting again. Meaning nonsense is afoot. The representative from Georgia is all for a government shut down and is even into the idea of electing new leadership if it comes to it. Well, do I have a shocking revelation for you!

Funding for the government is currently pushing a resolution to avoid a shutdown. The new plan has bipartisan report and the spending budget would get us until the spring, when both the House and the Senate will have Republican control. If the plan cannot be agreed upon by Saturday, the government will end up being completely shut down and it is infuriating other Republicans.

Newt Gingrich posted on X about the potential shut down and talked as if Trump is already president (he is not) but also insinuated that the next election could change things. That next election being in two years.

Gingrich wrote the following: “President Trump and Republicans should not be afraid of a government shutdown. The next election is two years away . We had two shutdowns in 1995 and became the first reelected house gop majority since 1928. It may take shock therapy for schumer and democrats to learn President Trump is serious about draining the swamp.”

In comes Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene shared Gingrich’s post writing “Even if we have to elect new leadership.” Ma’am…what does THAT mean?

Thank you @newtgingrich!



I’m all in.



The government can shut down all the way until Jan 20th as far as I’m concerned.



AND WE MUST STAND FIRM WITH THE AMERICAN PEOPLE TO STOP THE MADNESS!!



No matter what.



Even if we have to elect new leadership.



I’m ALL IN. https://t.co/gVA0H4Q4iU — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) December 19, 2024

As one X user pointed out, this way of thinking is not beneficial to the average American. “Who cares about the livelihoods of everyday Americans? Clearly not the new GOP.” Another said that it must be easy for people like Greene to think like this. It doesn’t effect them. “It easy for you to agree for this nonsense, but how about the pain federal employees will experience if their check does not come. Its should never be about you it’s the people.”

Of course Greene doesn’t care what happens to actual Americans

Whenever elected officials act this way, it is telling. You don’t care that Americans will suffer with this shutdown? You are fine with the American people not getting paychecks because you’re acting petty? That’s the issue with these MAGA representative and Republicans in general. The average American is never their concern.

They use those individuals to get them elected and then consistently leave them behind at every turn. They don’t care what happens to Americans because they are fine. At the end of the day, that’s what the situation is. Marjorie Taylor Greene is never going to care about the farmers or the middle class people who vote for her who need those paychecks from the government they won’t get if the government is shut down.

To her, it is just a game. What is said is that we all are seeing this happen and yet she will still get elected because no one cares that she doesn’t care about them. She’ll protect their warped views and that’s enough for them. Hopefully I am wrong and she DOES NOT get elected again but she also is part of Donald Trump’s cabinet so we’re kind of doomed.

