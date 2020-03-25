Enjoy a Birds of Prey #QuarantineWatchParty With Director Cathy Yan and Star Jurnee Smollett-Bell!

Everyone getting trapped inside has taken a toll, especially on those of us who are social butterflies and need human interaction to survive. So, what has ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis started for everyone on Twitter? A quarantine watch party! Basically, we vote on a movie, all decide to put it on at the same time, and tweet along together—sometimes with special guests! It’s like we’re in one giant movie theater all over the world in the comfort of our own homes. That makes no sense, but you get what I’m saying.

Trying to keep the cost of the party down, Davis has promised to only pick movies that are relatively free, streaming on services people may already pay for—except for movies that get big guests, which is why we all have to get ready to purchase Birds of Prey, because … the guests for tonight’s #QuarantineWatchParty? AMAZING.

This time, we get to tweet along with both director Cathy Yan and Black Canary herself, Jurnee Smollett-Bell!

To be completely honest, I would buy this movie multiple times over because it is easily one of my favorite superhero movies. I saw it twice in regular theaters and then went to 4DX and got thrown around like Harley Quinn just for the hell of it. It’s fun, loud, brash, and exactly what many of us wanted out of a Harley Quinn/Birds of Prey movie.

And so tonight, getting to hear inside scoops and whatnot from Yan and Smollett-Bell while we all watch together? Honestly, nothing could bring me more joy in the time of the coronavirus. So, I can’t wait to sit back, watch as Ewan McGregor comes out in the most elaborate of costumes, and wear my Harley Quinn shirt and shorts. (Look, it’s the little things in life right now. Let me live.)

You can tweet along by using the hashtag #QuarantineWatchParty and see tweets from Cathy Yan, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com, and everyone who’s watching Birds of Prey together. I’ll be tweeting a bit from the Mary Sue account (as well as my own account) and might even RT some of your takes!

This is going to be an extremely fun way to all stay connected while watching Birds of Prey, and honestly, what a way to watch it!

