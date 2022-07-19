End of ‘Desus & Mero’ Means Saying Goodbye to One of Late Night’s Best Shows

Tragic news for those of us in the Bodega Hive. It has been officially confirmed that Desus & Mero will not return for a 5th season.

The show’s hosts, Desus Nice (a.k.a. Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (a.k.a. Joel Martinez), are now “pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward,” a Showtime representative said in an emailed statement, according to the NY Times. “Desus Nice and the Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators,” the statement also added.

Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. #DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It's been a good run, fam. — DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@SHODesusAndMero) July 18, 2022

As someone who got into these lads late, but then binged their long collection of work, I really appreciated Desus and Mero as Gen X Black figures who were able to show that, yes, you can have good comedy and not be the worst. It’s possible to have had shitty 2000s opinions and grow from that.

shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come…. https://t.co/bKKezHz5qS — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 18, 2022

Plus, they have been stellar interviewers, featuring Bernie Sanders, Lil Nas X, Michelle Yeoh, and their political commentary was both hilarious and compelling.

Rumors have been swirling that some bad blood has formed between the two hosts, due to a series of tweets that led to a response from Desus that fans “deserved better than this ending.”

the hive deserved better than this ending. Reddit can slander my name but when the truth comes out…..actually just wait. — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 15, 2022

With so many comedians being lightning rods of transphobia, it sucks to lose two folks who seemed to be doing their best to be funny, ratchet, and inclusive at the same time.

(via New York Times, featured image: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

