Things We Saw Today: Trailer for New Euphoria Episodes Labels Zendaya the Emmy Winner She Is

To quote Hamilton, “Pride is not the word I’m looking for” because Emmy award-winner Zendaya is back as Rue! HBO’s Euphoria star has taken to Twitter to share the trailer for the upcoming event, and while it brings Rue back into our lives, it is also an incredibly proud moment to see Zendaya listed as an Emmy winner!

Rue: Part 1 December 6th 9pm pic.twitter.com/HH0LwNLlAR — Zendaya (@Zendaya) November 30, 2020

The star won this year for her portrayal of Rue on the HBO series, and while this event is NOT season 2 (as noted on the poster for it), it is still going to be exciting to see where this Euphoria journey will take the character.

Fans of the series and Zendaya took to Twitter to share their love of the title for Zendaya.

EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA THATS WHAT IM TALKING AB pic.twitter.com/qKN2LX4nk5 — viria ツ (@zomdaya) November 30, 2020

The growth of Zendaya been incredible to watch. It’s now emmy award winner Zendaya. And don’t y’all forget it. Proud of this woman. pic.twitter.com/lr82T35WTL — Johnny (@ItsJohnny05) November 30, 2020

this was me looking for the “emmy award winner, zendaya” title to pop up on the screen pic.twitter.com/xAErLKUn3P — ً (@ariepovs) November 30, 2020

I can’t wait to see what this special holds for fans of Euphoria but any excuse to talk about Zendaya’s brilliance is well worth it.

