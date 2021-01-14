Things We Saw Today: We Got a First Look at Emma Caulfield’s Role in WandaVision

Emma Caulfield, from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Beverly Hills, 90210, is going to be in Disney+’s WandaVision, and in a new trailer, we got our first look at her character, joining Kathryn Hahn’s Agnes as one of Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbors!

One of the more interesting aspects of WandaVision from the trailers is that it seems like the neighbors are, maybe, trapped? Which makes sense given Wanda’s powers and the connection that the show has to the real world outside of her sitcom view. But, as Vision says in the trailer, “I think there’s something wrong here, Wanda. The neighbors … it’s the way they look at us.”

The Marvel Universe expands. Tune in for Marvel Studios first series, #WandaVision, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8Gt21mKtXT — WandaVision (@wandavision) January 14, 2021

“Yeah, I’m … not sure what that’s about,” Wanda says, hair up in a ponytail and dressed like modern day. This trailer, more than the rest, drives home the idea that Wanda is using these sitcoms to escape and is trapping herself (and those around her) in this reality she’s creating. Maybe that’s why Agnes is calling out for help or the neighbors are looking at her and Vision strangely. Or maybe it’s something else entirely and Wanda is trapped somewhere herself and can’t get out of someone else’s control.

Whatever is actually happening on WandaVision, it’s an exciting new adventure for fans of the MCU, as well as Wanda Maximoff, and I can’t wait. ONE MORE SLEEP UNTIL WandaVision!

