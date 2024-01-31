Elon Musk Claims Neuralink Implanted a Chip in a Human’s Brain, and We Have Concerns

Elon Musk claims that his startup company, Neuralink, has successfully implanted a chip in a human patient’s brain for the first time, and we have concerns, to say the least.

Recommended Videos

The news that Neuralink is already testing brain implants on human patients is quite startling, considering the neurotechnology company’s many troubles. Musk’s company has ambitious plans to create a technology that will allow those with conditions such as paralysis to operate devices, like computers or phones, with their thoughts. This technology could potentially help these individuals regain communication skills and autonomy. Neuralink isn’t the first nor the only brain-computer interference company, but it is one of only a few companies making advancements in this area.

Unfortunately, given Musk and Neuralink’s track record, many are skeptical of this new technology. Ever since its founding, the company has been steeped in internal conflict and controversy. While Musk founded the company with a team of eight scientists and engineers, by 2020, only three original employees remained. Meanwhile, former employees confirmed the fears of those on the outside: that Neuralink had far too ambitious goals and was rushing its projects amid a toxic workplace environment fostered by Musk. As if internal disarray and high turnover weren’t concerning enough, the FDA exhibited numerous concerns about the technology, and the company faced a federal probe for animal welfare violations.

Did Neuralink implant a brain chip in a human patient?

Musk announced via X that Neuralink had allegedly implanted a chip in a human patient’s brain. According to him, the patient was “recovering well,” and “initial results show promising neuron spike detection.”

The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well.



Initial results show promising neuron spike detection. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2024

However, there is doubt as to whether Musk’s claims are even true. The billionaire is notable for constantly lying, trying to avoid responsibility, and embellishing his alleged accomplishments. No one has independently confirmed if the procedure took place, and the details Musk provided are notably vague. Even if the procedure did occur, it would likely still be months before long-term effects were known.

Initially, many were relieved in March of 2023 when the FDA rejected the company’s request to start human trials, offering a comprehensive list of dozens of risks and concerns with the technology. The major concerns stemmed from the fear of the device causing brain damage during removal or from its lithium battery and the possibility of its threads migrating to other brain areas. There were also concerns about the device overheating.

Before putting in a bid for human trials, the company became immersed in a federal investigation as allegations arose that the company’s animal testing had resulted in an unusually high number of fatalities. Former employees alleged the number of fatalities and extent of suffering was unnecessary. It also came to light that the company didn’t adequately report all the fatalities and, on multiple occasions, used an unapproved substance, BioGlue, in the experiments. Still, despite missing deadlines, inner turmoil, and gruesome exposés on its handling of animal testing, Neuralink received the go-ahead for human trials by May 2023.

Naturally, there are many concerns about how safe this device is. However, even if the chip was successfully implanted in a human with no adverse effects, many fear what Musk’s true goal is. While one can get behind the idea of a device to help those with paralysis and other conditions, that doesn’t seem to be Neuralink’s end goal. Musk has already publicly discussed how he wants to use the chips to have humans achieve a state of “symbiosis” with AI. He has a bizarre dream of, essentially, creating real-life cyborgs by merging AI and humans. Given all the safety concerns and urgent calls for regulation around AI, Musk’s goals are nothing short of terrifying, and they are not at all in the best interest of patients.

The Physicians Committee responded to Musk’s “purported patient implant” with a call for Neuralink to turn its attention towards developing a non-invasive brain-computer interface. China has already been developing a similar device, but one that functions through the patient’s inner ear rather than the brain. One can’t help but question why, if it’s possible to enhance a patient’s life without a risky brain procedure, Neuralink wouldn’t go that route. All of the evidence points to Neuralink not having a patient-first mindset. This device is about inflating Musk’s ego and propelling his terrifying vision of the future, making it all the more concerning that human trials are allegedly underway.

(featured image: Antonio Masiello / Getty)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]