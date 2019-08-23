comScore
Elizabeth Warren and Minerva McGonagall Have the Same Energy

by | 2:58 pm, August 23rd, 2019

maggie smith

Harry Potter nerds, unite! We continue to thrive, and this time, with Elizabeth Warren. The presidential hopeful took to Twitter to share in a viral tweet that makes a lot of sense, especially if you’re a fan of Minerva McGonagall. The Harry Potter character was a fan favorite and the professor who looked out for Harry and his friends the most. So, it isn’t surprising that many are equating her to Senator (and 2020 presidential candidate) Elizabeth Warren, who seems like one of the few candidates who actually cares about the American people (especially those stuck with student loan debt).

It all started simply enough.

Gabe Bergado, of Teen Vogue, tweeted about their mutual energy and obviously, fans of the series and Warren saw the comparison and loved it.

And then, the hive assembled.

Warren, of course, loved the comparison.

It’s just in the way that both of these women are standing up for their beliefs and protecting those who need them—minerva with the students of Hogwarts, and Warren with the American people. We love a powerful woman, and both Minerva McGonagall and Elizabeth Warren fit that description.

Anyway, I guess if Elizabeth Warren is Minerva McGonagall, then that makes me Hermione Granger.

I just hope that Warren and Gabe become friends.

