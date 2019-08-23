Elizabeth Warren and Minerva McGonagall Have the Same Energy

Harry Potter nerds, unite! We continue to thrive, and this time, with Elizabeth Warren. The presidential hopeful took to Twitter to share in a viral tweet that makes a lot of sense, especially if you’re a fan of Minerva McGonagall. The Harry Potter character was a fan favorite and the professor who looked out for Harry and his friends the most. So, it isn’t surprising that many are equating her to Senator (and 2020 presidential candidate) Elizabeth Warren, who seems like one of the few candidates who actually cares about the American people (especially those stuck with student loan debt).

It all started simply enough.

elizabeth warren running for president has the same energy as professor mcgonagall running hogwarts — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) August 20, 2019

Gabe Bergado, of Teen Vogue, tweeted about their mutual energy and obviously, fans of the series and Warren saw the comparison and loved it.

And then, the hive assembled.

lmao did someone from @ewarren‘s campaign drop this in the team slack? i see all y’all with your fancy green background avvies in my notifs!! elizabeth warren hive assemble! — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) August 20, 2019

Liz signing executive orders on Day 1 pic.twitter.com/YMzXXMYban — Katie Sherman (@LaughSoIDontCry) August 21, 2019

Her during the debates pic.twitter.com/tN26TyLeGV — Javier Alejandro (@javiBas) August 21, 2019

Warren, of course, loved the comparison.

I’m flattered, Gabe. Dementors or big bank CEOs, I’m ready to take ‘em on—let’s do this! — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 21, 2019

Looking for a Defense Against the Dark Arts prof, @jk_rowling? Where do I apply? Trump, Death Eaters – I got this! https://t.co/TDgHbeyApU — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 29, 2016

It’s just in the way that both of these women are standing up for their beliefs and protecting those who need them—minerva with the students of Hogwarts, and Warren with the American people. We love a powerful woman, and both Minerva McGonagall and Elizabeth Warren fit that description.

Anyway, I guess if Elizabeth Warren is Minerva McGonagall, then that makes me Hermione Granger.

I just hope that Warren and Gabe become friends.

here to fight the good fight! and if you ever want to stop by the teen vogue office just hit me up ✨ — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) August 21, 2019

(image: Warner Bros.)

