Aaron Tveit sat down with The Mary Sue to discuss his post-apocalyptic character in Earth Abides and the songs he’d preserve, like “Don’t Stop Believing.” From charming moments to sinister turns, Tveit explored his duality on-screen and celebrated Wicked Week, praising Jonathan Bailey’s Fiyero in the new movie.

Songs to keep alive

When we asked Tveit what song he would keep alive during the apocalypse he picked some iconic hits. “Maybe something really epic like ‘Don’t Stop Believing,’ or, you know, ‘Another One Bites the Dust’ or ‘We Are the Champions,’” Tveit shared when asked which song he’d personally preserve. “These songs are so kind of anthemic, right? They’ve become part of the fabric of culture. Everybody knows those songs.”

Can we argue with that? No. In fact, the idea of teaching a 10-year-old to scream Journey lyrics at the top of their lungs feels oddly heartwarming in an apocalyptic sort of way. As Tveit put it, “If we were out working in a field, I’d teach a 10-year-old who’s never heard these songs before to scream them at the top of their lungs.”

Singing in the apocalypse

Tveit’s latest character, Charlie, is all about that post-apocalyptic vibe, and even has a fun musical moment. One of the first things we learn about this guy is that he’s ready to belt Oasis in front of kids who probably have no clue what Oasis is. For Tveit, that detail reveals a lot about who this mysterious man really is.

“This guy’s mischievous, he’s cheeky, he’s funny, he’s fun,” Tveit explained. “His charm and the fact that he can talk to people and connect with them, the kids are looking up to him, right? Those things make him like a serpent in the grass that people can’t see coming.” And honestly, isn’t that the best kind of character? Someone who can sing while drilling a well and simultaneously charm your socks off while planning who-knows-what behind the scenes.

“This guy is just singing while they’re drilling,” Tveit added. “That’s really disarming for people he’s trying to pull the wool over their eyes and get one over on them.” So, next time someone starts belting out Oasis in the middle of nowhere, maybe don’t trust them entirely. Just saying.

The duality of man

One of the most fascinating things about Tveit’s character is his ability to walk the line between charming and sinister. It’s a delicate balance, and Tveit knows just how to pull it off. “You’ve done all this charming stuff, and then all of a sudden, you say one line without a smile, and it’s like, ‘Wait a minute,’” Tveit explained. That ability to shift gears so quickly to go from “Hey, this guy is great” to “Oh no, he’s terrifying,” is exactly what makes the character so compelling.

Tveit credits much of that to his director. “I talked a lot about that with Todd, the way we would do that we would try it different ways:. With a smile, without a smile, all these things to gauge what worked best.” The result? A character who lulls you into a false sense of security and then hits you with a haymaker of terrible intentions. “It’s the ones where you lull everybody into a sense of comfortability, and then you hit them with these haymaker terrible things,” Tveit said. We don’t know about you, but we’re both scared and intrigued.

Wicked week nostalgia

As a certified theater kid, Tveit is no stranger to the stage. When this interview was filmed with The Mary Sue, Wicked Week was upon us. It was only fitting to talk about his time as Fiyero and the legacy he’s passing on. Spoiler: he’s very excited. “Happy Wicked Week to all those who celebrate,” Tveit began. “As a person who still does theater, grew up in the theater, and loves musical theater… I think movie musicals are one of the coolest things ever. I only want them to do well so we get more of them.”

For Tveit, the upcoming Wicked film feels personal. “This is a big moment for movie musicals, and particularly for a show I did 16 years ago. It’s very cool to see.” He’s also a huge fan of Jonathan Bailey, who’s stepping into the role of Fiyero. “I’m a huge fan of Jonathan Bailey. He’s done some great work recently. I know he has a theater background as well. His work on Bridgerton and the series he just did with Matt Bomer, he’s a really fine actor and seemingly great guy.” If that’s not the ultimate theater-kid-to-theater-kid stamp of approval, we don’t know what is.

Time for a watch party!

Of course, the interview wouldn’t be complete without a shoutout to Tveit’s ability to play, well, ‘a creepy little dirtbag.’ Honestly, I’d put that on a T-shirt. Tveit took the compliment in stride. “Thank you,” he said with a laugh. “I appreciate that.” And honestly, so do we.

Whether he’s belting Journey in the apocalypse, charming kids in the middle of nowhere, or creeping us out with a well-timed sinister smile, Aaron Tveit is giving us everything we didn’t know we needed. Aaron Tveit’s interview is a delightful reminder of why he’s such a beloved performer. He’s funny, insightful, and always ready to dig deep into his characters. And hey, if the world ever does end, at least we know what songs will survive: “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” and maybe even a little Oasis. Sounds like a pretty great playlist to us.

