‘Dune: Prophecy’ interview: Jessica Barden really wants people to talk to her about ‘Dune’

Before she became Mother Superior, Valya Harkonnen was once a young, ambitious member of the Sisterhood—and Dune: Prophecy star Jessica Barden really, really wants fans to talk about the show and her character.

One thing about Scarborough alum Jessica Barden is that she is nothing but real, which, if you’ve seen her turn in Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World, probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise. So when asked by The Mary Sue about the response to her role in HBO’s Dune: Prophecy, which she shares with Emily Watson, Barden’s answer was entirely on-brand.

“No one gives a s**t”: Jessica Barden hasn’t received any praise for her Dune: Prophecy episodes, apparently

Valya Harkonnen is one tough nut to crack, but despite being one of the most interesting characters in Frank Herbert’s Dune-iverse, Barden admitted that she has yet to “see any response” to her performance as the fledgling Bene Gesserit—particularly in episode 3, “Sisterhood Above All,” which explores Valya’s relationship with her sister, Tula (Olivia Williams/Emma Canning). “My mom hasn’t even seen the show, OK?” Barden quipped. “No one gives a s**t anymore, honestly.”

I think it’s safe to assume that Barden’s candidness is a side effect of her 20+ years in the entertainment industry, as she’s certainly not the type to mince words with that classic dry, British wit. She was also spot-on with her assessment of LA versus NYC culture, noting, “No one says anything to you, ever. As soon as you leave LA, you go somewhere and you’re like, ‘oh yeah, I’m vaguely known for being on TV,’ ’cause no one says s**t here,” adding, “Everyone’s too cool here.”

“It’s obviously so nice to communicate with strangers and that just does not happen here,” Barden concluded. So, my fellow Angelenos, if you see Jessica Barden on the streets … can you give her a shout-out, please? Because clearly, people are watching Dune: Prophecy—according to viewership data from The Wrap, the series has maintained its place in the top 10 charts since its premiere in November, with millions of households tuning in each week. (It has also recently been renewed for season 2.) Just say hi! Even a simple “I see you” head nod is enough.

Jessica Barden has some Thoughts™ about Dune: Part Two

Despite being a huge fan of the show, Barden admitted that some things may overshadow Dune: Prophecy, i.e. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and the mega-hit Dune: Part Two, which Barden went to see shortly after wrapping. “Why does no one question any of this? The audience just sits and doesn’t question if the Atreides are the good guys,” she said of her theatergoing experience. “I was like, ‘You guys are going to be really shocked.’ I wanted to stand up and be like, ‘Actually, you’re going to watch the show and you’re going to be like, I’m an idiot.”’

“No hate to the movies,” Barden made sure to clarify, but argued that audiences should come through with the “receipts” and “facts” before making any assumptions about the Sisterhood. After all, Valya is an incredibly complex character who helps set the stage for the events of Dune, and I, for one, can’t wait to see where she ends up when the finale of Dune: Prophecy lands on HBO and Max this Sunday, December 22.

