Don’t worry, your faves haven’t actually signed up for the Harry Potter reboot

Despite rumors to the contrary, Peter Capaldi, Kristian Nairn, and several other popular actors probably haven’t signed up for the Harry Potter reboot.
On X, several people expressed concern with a Facebook page called “RuPaul’s Drag Race Family” shared what it claimed was a cast list for the first season of the Harry Potter show. The list featured such names as Toby Woolf (Rare Beasts), Joshua Pickering (Peter Pan and Wendy) and Bronte Carmichael (Andor) as Harry, Ron, and Hermoine, respectively.
What really struck horror into the heart of fans was that the post also claimed that Capaldi would play Albus Dumbledore, with Kristian Nairn as Hagrid. Both of them are known for being in very LGBT+ friendly franchises. Capaldi is best known for Doctor Who (where he acted opposite the show’s first out trans actor, Bethany Black), while the openly gay Nairn recently starred in Our Flag Means Death, an extremely trans-inclusive show. The thought that either of them might appear in a show created by a one of the biggest symbols of anti-trans rhetoric in the UK horrified people.
The Facebook post also claims that the role of Voldemort will be played by Jamie Campbell Bower, which raised eyebrows seeing as how Bower had played a similar role in Stranger Things.
So can we safely call this one out as fake? I think we can. There are multiple actors listed here: Lesley Manville, Angus Imrie, Edward Bluemel and Lucy David. However, not a single one of those actors has made an announcement about being cast, and no reputable source, including Max, has said they’ll be in the show.
Also, the “RuPaul’s Drag Race Family” page is packed with dubious “coming soon” movie announcements that have no basis in reality. Another post talks about a Bridesmaids 2 starring “Jane Krakowski, Billy Porter, Olivia Colman and the legendary Julie Andrews” but have you heard anything about a Bridesmaids 2? No? Nah, the Facebook is a hoax page through and through. You can continue to stan Capaldi and Nairn!
Published: Oct 2, 2024 04:17 pm