Don’t worry, your faves haven’t actually signed up for the Harry Potter reboot

Despite rumors to the contrary, Peter Capaldi, Kristian Nairn, and several other popular actors probably haven’t signed up for the Harry Potter reboot.

Recommended Videos

On X, several people expressed concern with a Facebook page called “RuPaul’s Drag Race Family” shared what it claimed was a cast list for the first season of the Harry Potter show. The list featured such names as Toby Woolf (Rare Beasts), Joshua Pickering (Peter Pan and Wendy) and Bronte Carmichael (Andor) as Harry, Ron, and Hermoine, respectively.

What really struck horror into the heart of fans was that the post also claimed that Capaldi would play Albus Dumbledore, with Kristian Nairn as Hagrid. Both of them are known for being in very LGBT+ friendly franchises. Capaldi is best known for Doctor Who (where he acted opposite the show’s first out trans actor, Bethany Black), while the openly gay Nairn recently starred in Our Flag Means Death, an extremely trans-inclusive show. The thought that either of them might appear in a show created by a one of the biggest symbols of anti-trans rhetoric in the UK horrified people.

this has to be fake because there is no way in hell that peter capaldi would ever join this https://t.co/UHet9WdqqE — phoebe ♡ (@pheebs_18) October 1, 2024

are ANY of these castings actually confirmed because idk i’m having a difficult time believing that kristian nairn would be in this https://t.co/tBn0wYSZoW — jamie ? (@piratistic) October 1, 2024

The Facebook post also claims that the role of Voldemort will be played by Jamie Campbell Bower, which raised eyebrows seeing as how Bower had played a similar role in Stranger Things.

Given that the casting call for the main trio is still open for submission, this is clearly Facebook fakery No. 74656.

It’s obvs unlikely that Capaldi would ever take the Dumbledore role, but the choice of Bower (VECNA ffs) as Voldemort is such type-fancasting it makes me wince. https://t.co/xLBm3z3oA2 — Dominic G. Martin (@DominicJGM) October 1, 2024

So can we safely call this one out as fake? I think we can. There are multiple actors listed here: Lesley Manville, Angus Imrie, Edward Bluemel and Lucy David. However, not a single one of those actors has made an announcement about being cast, and no reputable source, including Max, has said they’ll be in the show.

Also, the “RuPaul’s Drag Race Family” page is packed with dubious “coming soon” movie announcements that have no basis in reality. Another post talks about a Bridesmaids 2 starring “Jane Krakowski, Billy Porter, Olivia Colman and the legendary Julie Andrews” but have you heard anything about a Bridesmaids 2? No? Nah, the Facebook is a hoax page through and through. You can continue to stan Capaldi and Nairn!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy