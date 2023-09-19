Donald Trump’s Ego Keeps Destroying His Own Legal Defense

On September 17, disgraced former president Donald Trump gave an interview to Meet the Press wherein he lied 14 times. The key moment during his ramblings, however, was when he actually told the truth, stating the plan to overturn the 2020 election results was his decision.

Trump lies like he breathes, as we all know. Unfortunately for his legal team, those pale, thin, loose lips can do a lot of damage when a damning confession slips out of them. In this case, it was a serious deviation from the affirmative defense the Trump lawyers have been carefully curating for months. Until this point, the former POTUS has maintained that his lawyers advised him to partake in the attempt at overturning the 2020 election, and he merely went along with it. That, much like his claim that the price of bacon has quintupled in the last few years, was a lie.

The interview was conducted by American hero Kristen Welker, who also coaxed out the confession that Trump tried obstructing the mail-in vote count on election night. (Which is, you guessed it, illegal).

Though DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith already had the task of prosecuting the former president under control, Trump’s Meet the Press blunder has only made the job easier. Completely trashing one of your main legal strategies on national television seems like an amateur move, especially for someone as familiar with the court system as Trump, but then again he’s one of the least-qualified humans on the planet to do literally anything. Are we really that surprised that he messed up this bad?

(via Vanity Fair, featured image: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

