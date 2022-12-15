Donald Trump’s “Major Announcement” Was More Embarrassing Than We Ever Could Have Imagined

Donald Trump teased a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” on Truth Social Wednesday, writing “AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO!” That message came with a video that ended with an image of Trump drawn as a comic book hero, ripping open his shirt to reveal a spandex suit bearing a “T” symbol. Also, he’s shooting lasers out of his eyes.

Naturally, we were equal parts curious and concerned to learn what the announcement—which he promised would come Thursday—would be. It’s way too early for him to announce which bigoted MAGA sycophant he’d be tagging as his vice presidential candidate but it seemed likely the news would be related to his 2024 campaign.

Boy, were we wrong.

It turns out this “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” is the release of the “official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection.” He wrote on Truth Social, “These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career!”

Oh my goodness Trump’s “major announcement” is even more pathetic than I anticipated pic.twitter.com/5IzjklP7Fo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 15, 2022

The cards depict Trump in various fantasy scenarios, dressed as a sheriff, an astronaut, a NASCAR driver, and in some sort of Top-Gun-in-space situation, just to name a few. You know, those typical, well-known scenes from his life and career!

Trump's "major announcement" turns out to be a series of $99 NFTs that are ugly even by the usual NFT standards. pic.twitter.com/f6r80q2PgB — Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 15, 2022

The cards (which are NFTs) cost $99 and do not benefit the Trump campaign. “These Digital Trading Cards are not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign,” reads the FAQ. Meaning this money goes straight into Trump’s pocket without him having to pretend otherwise.

I know Trump has a hard time turning down a grift but this is so embarrassing, even for him.

good lord the former president is hawking $99 nfts of amateurish photoshops of himself. I normally try to avoid doing Trump Discourse but this is one of the most cringe things I have *ever* seen https://t.co/S7cieSigC8 pic.twitter.com/gksGImKdxu — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) December 15, 2022

