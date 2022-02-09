Employees at Dollywood, the Tennessee theme park co-owned by Dolly Parton, will soon be eligible for free tuition for a number of select education programs, as well as having the costs of books and other educational fees covered. As of later this month, this offer is open to all employees—full-time, part-time, and seasonal—and is available starting on an employee’s very first day on the job.

The announcement comes from Dollywood’s parent company, Herschend Enterprises, and extends to all of its subsidiaries, including a number of amusement parks, tourist attractions, and the Harlem Globetrotters.

While the move might not come straight from Best Human Dolly Parton herself, this is a woman who has used her wealth and influence to fund vaccines and free book programs, and it’s exactly the kind of announcement we’d expect to see her name attached to.

Between this and the personally helping to fund a vaccine….. https://t.co/s1l85P6Tyh — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 9, 2022

Weird that she has neither built a penis-shaped space rocket nor funded a crash-and-burn vanity presidential campaign. https://t.co/xYzTC6JU02 — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) February 9, 2022

Dolly Parton has done more to help people than most of the individuals in government https://t.co/xUG2FdC8Zf — We Can Build A Better World 🕊 (@BreeNewsome) February 9, 2022

It's great to see Dolly being Dolly, but the amusing thing is this reinforces that billionaires in America could instantly become the most beloved public figures in a hundred years if they could even *pretend* not to be selfish sociopaths on a regular basis, *but they can't*. https://t.co/sgs4MXKyzD — John Rogers (@jonrog1) February 9, 2022

Here are some other things we saw today:

Fox has purchased the rights to “Gumby” and plans to “reimagine” the character through an array of animated and live-action projects, as well as merchandise, including NFTs. Sorry, Gumby. (via IGN)

In more reboot/revival news, Hulu has ordered 20 new episodes of Futurama, with a number of original cast members attached. However, that reportedly doesn’t yet include John DiMaggio, who voiced Bender, so what’s even the point? (via Variety)

Book Twitter, meet this husband pic.twitter.com/XmGocwUIZz — Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) February 8, 2022

Legendary funk artist Betty Davis has died at age 77. (via Complex)

Today’s Google Doodle is a nice tribute to baseball trailblazer Toni Stone. (via MLB)

For Valentine’s Day, one local SPCA is taking donations to let you put your ex’s name in a cat’s litterbox to get pooped on! (va WHSV.com)

‘PADDINGTON 3’ will begin filming before the end of the year.



(Source: https://t.co/rbyWxVllKd) pic.twitter.com/CrPhabFZQX — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 9, 2022

What did you all see out there today?

(image: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]