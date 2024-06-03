Amerie, Darren, and Quinni standing at their lockers in Heartbreak High
(Netflix)
Category:
TV

Does Cash Die in ‘Heartbreak High’?

Image of Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 05:15 pm

Listen up all you Heartbreakers, class is in session for season 2 of Heartbreak High. Some fans of the series might’ve lost sleep over one question: Does Cash die in Heartbreak High?

Recommended Videos

Heartbreak High is a 2022 Netflix reboot of the original 1994 Australian show of the same name. The original series was created by both Michael Jenkins and Ben Gannon. The Netflix series was created by Hannah Carroll Chapman and stars Ayesha Madon (Amerie Wadia), Thomas Weatherall (Malakai Mitchell), Bryn Chapman Parish (Spencer “Spider” White), Asher Yasbincek (Harper McLean) and more.

As of now, Douglas “Ca$h” Piggott is alive and well, with no sign that will change in the near future. The asexual delivery driver is currently the school drug dealer, who helps other students get their paraphernalia fix. Currently played by actor William McDonald, Cash first appears in season 1 episode 1, “Map B**tch,” in which the sex map and culprit are first revealed and consequences doled out.

Heartbreak High centers around Hartley High’s plucky teens and their own personal tribulations. After Amerie Wadia graffities a sex map on the school wall, those whose names were revealed now attend a mandatory Sexual Literacy Tutorial course to reform them back into so-called model students.

We’ve talked a little bit before about some differences between the old show and the new one. Jeremy Lindsay Taylor (Kurt Peterson) reprises his role from the 1994, along with actress Isabella Gutierrez (Chaka Cardenes), Lara Cox (Anita Scheppers), and Scott Major (Pete Rivers). Heartbreak High is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘X-23 With a Lightsaber’: Get Ready to Meet Jecki Lon in ‘The Acolyte’
Dafne Keen as Jecki Lon holding a stick on the Acolyte
Dafne Keen as Jecki Lon holding a stick on the Acolyte
Dafne Keen as Jecki Lon holding a stick on the Acolyte
Category: TV
TV
‘X-23 With a Lightsaber’: Get Ready to Meet Jecki Lon in ‘The Acolyte’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 Might Arrive Sooner Than Expected
Gabriel Basso in a still from 'The Night Agent'
Gabriel Basso in a still from 'The Night Agent'
Gabriel Basso in a still from 'The Night Agent'
Category: TV
TV
Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 Might Arrive Sooner Than Expected
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 3, 2024
Read Article There Was No Reason the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Needed To Be That Mean
the cast of vanderpump rules all sitting on chairs at the finale
the cast of vanderpump rules all sitting on chairs at the finale
the cast of vanderpump rules all sitting on chairs at the finale
Category: TV
TV
There Was No Reason the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Needed To Be That Mean
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Matt Smith Confirms What I Always Knew About Daemon’s Astrological Sign on ‘House of the Dragon’
Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon
Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon
Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon
Category: TV
TV
Matt Smith Confirms What I Always Knew About Daemon’s Astrological Sign on ‘House of the Dragon’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Here’s Why Regé-Jean Page Left ‘Bridgerton’
Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett, in Bridgerton
Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett, in Bridgerton
Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett, in Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
Here’s Why Regé-Jean Page Left ‘Bridgerton’
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Jun 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘X-23 With a Lightsaber’: Get Ready to Meet Jecki Lon in ‘The Acolyte’
Dafne Keen as Jecki Lon holding a stick on the Acolyte
Category: TV
TV
‘X-23 With a Lightsaber’: Get Ready to Meet Jecki Lon in ‘The Acolyte’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 Might Arrive Sooner Than Expected
Gabriel Basso in a still from 'The Night Agent'
Category: TV
TV
Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 Might Arrive Sooner Than Expected
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 3, 2024
Read Article There Was No Reason the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Needed To Be That Mean
the cast of vanderpump rules all sitting on chairs at the finale
Category: TV
TV
There Was No Reason the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Needed To Be That Mean
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Matt Smith Confirms What I Always Knew About Daemon’s Astrological Sign on ‘House of the Dragon’
Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon
Category: TV
TV
Matt Smith Confirms What I Always Knew About Daemon’s Astrological Sign on ‘House of the Dragon’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Here’s Why Regé-Jean Page Left ‘Bridgerton’
Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett, in Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
Here’s Why Regé-Jean Page Left ‘Bridgerton’
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Jun 3, 2024
Author
Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson (he/they) writes about media criticism, race studies, intersectional feminism, and left-wing politics. He has been working with digital media and writing about pop culture since 2014. He enjoys video games, movies, and TV, and often gets into playful arguments with friends over Shonen anime and RPGs. He has experience writing for The Mary Sue, Cracked.com, Bunny Ears, Static Media, and The Crimson White. His Twitter can be found here: https://twitter.com/8bitStereo