The Floating Doc Ock Meme Is What We All Need Right Now

Doc Ock is one of the more menacing villains in Spider-Man’s rogues’ gallery. Not only is he someone that will willingly threaten the life of Aunt May to get to Peter Parker, but he was also first a friend. A mentor turned mind-controlled man with robotic arms, Otto Octavius became the second mad scientist to destroy Peter Parker’s life in the Sam Raimi movies. Played by Alfred Molina, he brought destruction to Peter’s life in the best of ways as a villain, and we loved seeing what Molina brought to the character.

So his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home was like, well, returning home for some fans, and he was as menacing as ever. You know what isn’t that menacing? Otto Octavius without his arms. Or maybe it is more frightening given the fact that he’s just floating there?

He’s actually more menacing without the arms pic.twitter.com/7cOqOEF3s4 — The Green Kasey (@RawbertBeef) January 10, 2022

Look, do I know in my heart of hearts that Alfred Molina does not have robot arms? Yes. He’s actually a very nice man who I have met at a stage door and interviewed here for The Mary Sue. But boy does he know how to switch on the villainous charm that makes Otto work so well. That being said, it is kind of fun to watch him just … float above traffic without having his robot arms. Which has now led to some great memes.

Floating Otto

Twitter instantly jumped at the chance to make jokes about a floating Doc Ock because wouldn’t you? There are so many opportunities. Ranging from jokes about Harry Styles’ music video for Sign of the Times to gaming bits and more, everyone had fun adding to the joke or quoting tweeting it with some remark.

come stop your crying, it’s a sign of the times -doc ock https://t.co/avqCdxD36Y — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) January 12, 2022

wow guys look it’s the Green Goblin https://t.co/t4Gfwxx3wP pic.twitter.com/J51ry5Gwl5 — Z3R0 Garfield Enjoyer (@TwitrZ3R0) January 12, 2022

y’all made him doc quad https://t.co/ktOczgRLRL — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) January 12, 2022

he’s not on wires, alfred molina can just do that. https://t.co/qTkLMarYbh — janessa (@nessa_marks) January 11, 2022

The memes are SENDING ME 😭 pic.twitter.com/fpR3YUUXW7 — The Green Kasey (@RawbertBeef) January 11, 2022

We, of course, had to jump into the game too.

Have you seen some amazing memes of Otto floating above traffic? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

