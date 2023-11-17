Chris Pine’s Hidden Talent Took His ‘Wish’ Role to New Heights

After hearing Chris Pine sing, songwriter Julia Michaels realized she had to rework his solo number in Disney’s new animated film, Wish. But the reason isn’t what you might think!

At a press conference with the filmmakers behind Wish, one outlet asked about Michaels’ approach to writing songs for a classically trained singer like Ariana DeBose, who plays the main character Asha, versus a performer who’s primarily known for his acting, like Chris Pine. Did Michaels have to avoid forcing Pine to hit any high notes?

“No, he can do it, he’s fine,” Michaels laughed. “Actually, I had no idea he could sing. The first song we did for Chris Pine was ‘This Is the Thanks I Get,’ and we kept it in this very fun, very cool cadence. Once I learned he could sing, I was like, ‘Oh, you’re singing at all costs! We are going for it!’ He exceeded all my expectations.

“He says his voice is as buttery as his face,” Michaels added, to laughter.

“This Is the Thanks I Get” is sung by Pine’s character in Wish, King Magnifico. Magnifico is the ruler of the kingdom of Rosas, where he also enjoys his status as the land’s most powerful sorcerer. Magnifico claims to take care of the people of Rosas by safeguarding their deepest wishes, but Asha soon learns that Magnifico’s motives aren’t what they seem.

Although Chris Pine might not be known for his singing voice, Wish isn’t his first foray into song. In 2016, he sang a medley of “I’ll Be Seeing You” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face” on Barbra Streisand’s album Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway.

Wish, which comes out in theaters on November 22, tells the story of Asha’s quest to defeat King Magnifico after she wishes on a star and meets an unlikely ally. Wish stars Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, Angelique Cabral, and Harvey Guillén.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]