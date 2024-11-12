Disney+ sizzle reel reveals first looks at Andor, Skelton Crew, Ironheart, Daredevil, Chad Powers– and I am left screaming for joy

A new sizzle reel for the upcoming 2025 slate of Disney+/Hulu shows really gave me everything I wanted. Or, at least, it gave me the shows I am most excited about all in one place. Thank you, Mouse!

To celebrate five years of streaming, Disney+ shared a new reel that included all our new favorite shows. Really. Tell me why Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again, and Chad Powers is all in a row if not for me! But the reel gave us first looks at some of our most anticipated shows! From a deeper look into Andor and Skeleton Crew from the Star Wars universe to the slate of Marvel shows and Hulu series, everything just looks amazing.

We already knew a bit about Andor but to see Cassian (Diego Luna) back in action warms my heart!

So, let’s break down each of the shows we are the most excited to see!

Andor

“Let’s make it worth it,” Cassian says at the start of the trailer and when we get to see more footage of Andor, it explores Cassian coming into his own. Not as a thief but as a leader. This show really is a masterclass in storytelling and something that truly is magical that something this brilliant and poignant is part of the Star Wars universe.

We know that the series is leading towards Cassian’s story in Rogue One but we don’t know where the season will lead for characters like Bix (Adria Arjona) and I can’t wait to sob. Especially over K2-SO!

The Bear

We got a look into The Bear that had Carmy’s mother (Jamie Lee Curtis) talking about family. “Sometimes your work family is closer to you than your family family.” While we didn’t get much of what happens with the restaurant after Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) got a review on his phone, it does seem like everyone is there for each other.

Having Syd (Ayo Edebiri) and Carmy back on our screens is all I really want. Even if that means the stress of the kitchen comes with it.

Skeleton Crew

The new Star Wars series Skeleton Crew looks absolutely adorable. We get to see the galaxy far, far away from the perspective of kids growing up in it. And if I was led by Jedi Jude Law, I’d be pretty happy with whatever adventure awaits.

We got to see my furry husband in action and I just think the entire show looks FUN.

Ironheart

Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) is my girl. I’ve been waiting for her to make her mark in the series Ironheart and our look at her in action really has me on cloud 9. There is something about Riri that just captivates you. Maybe it is her intelligence or her dedication to being a hero but I love her. While this was a brief glimpse into the series, it gave me plenty to love about my girl.

And look, if I could watch her fly around in the Ironheart suit for the rest of time, I’d be happy.

Chad Powers

I am very excited about Chad Powers. Based on a sketch that Eli Manning did where he went to try out to be a quarterback on a college football team but no one knew it was Eli Manning, the show breaths life into former quarterback Russ Holliday (Glen Powell) as he tries to revive his football career.

What is great about this is that it has the feel of Ted Lasso in the sense that a funny bit has become a whole series. But I just love the feel of Chad Powers and how even though it is outlandish, it is a beautiful story of following your dreams. Plus blonde Glen Powell!

Daredevil: Born Again

I feel like a broken record talking about this show. Mainly because I just yell “HOT” every trailer that comes out but….uh….hot!?! Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) taking a man out in a slightly unbuttoned dress shirt? Perfection. No notes.

What we know about the series is this: The crew is back together, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is mayor of New York, and people seem to know that Matt is Daredevil. Let the chaos ensue!

Disney+ and Hulu really has my best interests at heart in 2025.

