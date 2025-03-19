Did J.K. Rowling just insult the three actors who made her billions of dollars?

J.K. Rowling doesn’t have the same kind of “gratitude” towards the stars who made her a billionaire as they do for her. How the woman who made so many people happy has fallen.

Rowling, who has recently taken a hard pivot into a transphobic X user, has shown her upset over the stars of the Harry Potter series standing up for the trans community after Rowling’s attack on them. Daniel Radcliffe has said that he is grateful for what the series has done for his career but he doesn’t stand by what Rowling is saying.

Both Rupert Grint and Emma Watson have pushed back at Rowling as well. All of this is important to know before I reveal what Rowling tweeted.

A prompt tweet asked “What actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you?” and Rowling responded by saying “Three guesses.” She followed it up with a “Sorry, but that was irresistible.” Meaning that she is either hinting at the three actors previously mentioned (who made her a billionaire) or she was making a bad joke.

Three guesses.



Sorry, but that was irresistible.

??? https://t.co/hAMHw2b8EV — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 18, 2025

In the comments, many have guessed that Rowling was referring to Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint. And Rowling has not said anything different.

She’s referencing Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. The three stars of the work that made her a billionaire.



She’s mad at them because they don’t support her being transphobic on Twitter 24/7. pic.twitter.com/YBBvhejTmp — stacy (@stacycay) March 18, 2025

It really is one of those moments where she thinks this is cute or funny but the three have been a beacon of hope for fans of the franchise who felt betrayed and attacked by Rowling. Her relentless attacks on the trans community and trans rights have hurt the fans who found solace in her work. Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint being our Golden Trio who still had their backs was meaningful.

Rowling’s response, if geared towards those three, is incredibly childish. She has, in the past, insinuated that they owe her for their careers. In that same breath, she owes the three of them for building this world we know and love. And again, they MADE HER A BILLIONAIRE.

There is no confirmation if she was talking about Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint but it….feels like she was and that’s just sad. Leave them alone.

