‘Definitely a bit darker’: A ‘1923’ season 2 star teases ‘absolutely incredible’ finale

Brandon Sklenar is the talk of the town and rightfully so. The 1923 and Drop star is one of the biggest new actors out there and he’s promising exciting things for fans of 1923.

Recommended Videos

Sklenar plays Spencer Dutton in the hit Paramount+ show. It is a prequel series to the Taylor Sheridan flagship show Yellowstone and a look at the Dutton family prior to John Dutton taking over the ranch. The show is a global event with Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) and Spencer falling in love overseas before the two had to move back to the United States.

While season 2 has brought Spencer and Alex to a whole new frontier, it isn’t over yet and Sklenar promises that this season’s finale is going to be even bigger than the last. At the end of season 1, we were left wondering when Spencer and Alex would be reunited. And the actor told Forbes that he’s been sitting on this great finale for six months. “I can confidently say that it’s going to be absolutely incredible,” he said.

Sklenar went on to say that the tone of the season shifts and that it was a beautiful finale to see. But he also teased a bit of what to expect. “The tone shifts a lot and it’s definitely a bit darker. It’s very beautiful,” he said. But if you’re worried about Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, don’t be. Sklenar said there is “plenty of Helen [Mirren] and Harrison [Ford] time, and it’s going to be special.”

This is all very exciting for fans of the show because this is the first season of 1923 that isn’t also airing alongside Yellowstone (the show ended back in 2024). So we all have our eyes on 1923 and hopefully it holds up to Sklenar’s buzz.



We also spoke with Sklenar about the new season and you can see our interview with Sklenar here!

1923 airs on Paramount+.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy