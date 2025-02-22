‘Death in Paradise’ season 15 release window, cast, plot, and more

Recently, Death in Paradise’s newest lead detective confirmed that the viewers would be returning to the tropical and fictional island paradise of Saint Marie for a fifteenth season. Though Don Gilet, who plays grumpy yet vulnerable and clever Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson has only been seen in a few episodes so far, there’s no denying his arrival has shaken up the island’s small yet effective police force.

So, what will happen in Death in Paradise season 15? Read on to find out.

Death in Paradise season 15 release window

As with most popular BBC drama series, Death in Paradise has become a comfortable yearly release. Given the lack of sun the U.K. suffers through in the cold winter months, Death in Paradise’s return in December/January is always a welcome one, as it whisks us off to a tropical paradise. Though an exact release date has yet to be confirmed, there’s no reason to suspect the upcoming season won’t premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. around that time in 2025. Don Gilet recently revealed that season 15 will start filming on location in Guadaloupe at the end of April this year.

In North America, Death in Paradise’s premiere is usually delayed by just a few weeks, so if the show begins in earnest in the U.K. in January 2026—we’re expecting a Christmas special in December as well—BritBox subscribers should be able to watch Death in Paradise season 15 sometime in February 2026.

Death in Paradise season 15 cast

Though we know for a fact Don Gilet is returning as DI Mervin Wilson, other cast members’ fates are still up in the air. That being said, however, we’d expect most major season 14 cast members to return, including Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas, Ginny Holders as Officer Darlene Curtis, Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey, and series newcomer Shaquille Ali-Yebuah as newbie Officer Sebastian Rose.

As series 14 is currently still airing on both BBC One and BritBox, one cast member’s future is still uncertain—Death in Paradise mainstay Don Warrington’s character, Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, is currently involved in a storyline that may seem him booted out of his job as the island’s police commissioner. His friends and colleagues are fighting hard to make sure he can stay, but there’s no telling yet which way it will go, and both Warrington and the BBC have been silent on the matter. We’ll just have to wait and see how the rest of the season plays out, though it would certainly be a major loss to the show if Warrington were to leave.

Death in Paradise season 15 plot

Well, since Death in Paradise season 14 has yet to come to an end, it’s difficult to say what will happen in the next season. I’d guess that the Commissioner’s storyline will be resolved in the season 14 finale, revealing whether he’ll stay or go or possibly if someone will replace him instead. If that’s the case, and someone new is going to lead the team, that will certainly be something the audience and the characters will have to get used to.

Additionally, I’m not sure Mervin’s story with his mother is fully resolved yet, either. There’s more going on there, and as he goes around the island to learn more about her, there’s a chance another mystery will reveal itself—one that could become a focal point in Death in Paradise season 15.

Stay tuned for more info, and in the meantime, new episodes of Death in Paradise season 14 air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Fridays in the U.K. and Wednesdays on BritBox in North America.

