The Dear Evan Hansen Trailer Left One Pretty Clear Impression on Everyone

The trailer for the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen movie dropped today, and while a lot of people are finally learning what the musical is all about, others have some … other concerns about the upcoming movie version. While I’m not the biggest fan of the musical, I’m basically indifferent to the movie version. Could live without it, but will probably watch it. But all these tweets talking about Ben Platt coming back as Evan Hansen are pretty funny.

Twitter is having a field day with the trailer for no reason other than Ben Platt coming back to the role. Platt will be 28 years old when the movie is released. Evan Hansen is supposed to be in high school.

BTS pic of Tom Hulce in Amadeus (1984). pic.twitter.com/uPksrdr9cF — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) May 18, 2021

No joke, until this morning, I thought Dear Evan Hansen was a musical about…coming out? Or something? Learning what the actual plot of this musical is has been a JOURNEY. https://t.co/3L1G0F6tHA — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) May 18, 2021

Ben Platt in the Dear Evan Hansen trailer: pic.twitter.com/hSEfk28IEd — caitlin (@caitlinhberg) May 18, 2021

the Dear Evan Hansen trailer is out! pic.twitter.com/nCcow8AauX — Daniel D’Addario (@DPD_) May 18, 2021

i understand why they cast Ben Platt as Evan Hansen, i don’t understand why they made him look about ten years older than he is. i honest to god thought this was Kyle Mooney at first. pic.twitter.com/Z1isJTW5sr — Malcolm eXt(rem)e (@tahukann) May 18, 2021

wait THAT’S what dear evan hansen is about?????? — 🐛 Emma Stefansky 🐛 (@stefabsky) May 18, 2021

ben playing evan hansen in the movie is going to make me less forgiving of evan’s actions. instead of seeing a seventeen year old making mistakes i’m seeing a grown ass man lying — chloe ✡︎ ✨ (@chloekoslowski) May 18, 2021

Ben Platt is unrecognizable in first photos of the Dear Evan Hansen movie pic.twitter.com/boa46u2L6s — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) May 18, 2021

Just watched the Dear Evan Hansen trailer pic.twitter.com/54Ga0up2T2 — Rhys Freeman (@RhysFreeman_) May 18, 2021

i got a message about the dear evan hansen trailer while watching it and wanted to be like “haha i’m watching too” and i accidentally got the best fucking screenshot imaginable pic.twitter.com/CdoJ9M6RHn — ali sousa ✨ (@alisousa4) May 18, 2021

I actually think it’s beautiful that they recycled Meryl’s August: Osage County wig for Ben’s Dear Evan Hansen wig………sustainability win!! — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) May 18, 2021

Dear Evan Hansen is already a success because James Corden is nowhere near it. — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) May 18, 2021

The Dear Evan Hansen trailer looked so good! pic.twitter.com/W7E6tLosBM — Robert Manion (@robertmanion) May 18, 2021

ben platt filming school scenes for dear evan hansen pic.twitter.com/W5SEVQsnH8 — sophie (@dayloadrun_) May 18, 2021

ben platt during his first day of shooting dear evan hansen (2021) pic.twitter.com/MBaVoM3mha — d’artagnan | 🇮🇸🇩🇪🇮🇹🇲🇹🇨🇿 (@ayellowlamp) May 18, 2021

Still of “Sincerely Me” from Dear Evan Hansen (2021) pic.twitter.com/mdXO9qaqr7 — John, not Jonathan (he/him) (@johnsworthy) May 18, 2021

I’m so excited about the Dear Evan Hansen film!!! #DearEvanHansen 💙 pic.twitter.com/hX0lJBeDma — Jason Tinney (@jtinneydance) May 18, 2021

Ben Platt in the Dear Evan Hansen trailer pic.twitter.com/v1An8EzlCR — Fiona Applebum says Block Shaun King 🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) May 18, 2021

the DEAR EVAN HANSEN trailer is really giving GREASE energy pic.twitter.com/HwubOgtosw — madeline ducharme (@MaddyDucharme) May 18, 2021

dear evan hansen looks great pic.twitter.com/hocK5CqqDS — alex (@alex_abads) May 18, 2021

The Dear Evan Hansen movie could be a lot worse pic.twitter.com/bMB6FQcJDX — Zacary Landolt (@ZacaryWITHnoH) May 18, 2021

ben platt in the dear evan hansen movie pic.twitter.com/EQtLYAcMQd — abby monteil (@abbyemonteil) May 18, 2021

Dear Evan Hansen (2021) pic.twitter.com/ZuaQu5Qvtj — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) May 18, 2021

Now, sure, older actors play high schoolers all the time, mainly because it’s easier to film with people over the age of 18. But like … Platt does not look like he belongs in high school. In fact, he looks like he’s been out of high school for at least a decade. WHICH PLATT HAS.

The thing is: I like that the Dear Evan Hansen movie does have Platt returning to the role for the sole purpose of having a Broadway star in a movie musical. Time and time again, movie musicals happen and they cast bigger names who can sort of sing, and with the exception of, like, Andrew Rannells, Aaron Tveit, and Ben Platt, these movies rarely get actual musical theatre stars. I just wish that Platt didn’t look significantly older than a high school student.

