The Dear Evan Hansen Trailer Left One Pretty Clear Impression on Everyone

By Rachel LeishmanMay 18th, 2021, 3:17 pm

The trailer for the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen movie dropped today, and while a lot of people are finally learning what the musical is all about, others have some … other concerns about the upcoming movie version. While I’m not the biggest fan of the musical, I’m basically indifferent to the movie version. Could live without it, but will probably watch it. But all these tweets talking about Ben Platt coming back as Evan Hansen are pretty funny.

Twitter is having a field day with the trailer for no reason other than Ben Platt coming back to the role. Platt will be 28 years old when the movie is released. Evan Hansen is supposed to be in high school.

Now, sure, older actors play high schoolers all the time, mainly because it’s easier to film with people over the age of 18. But like … Platt does not look like he belongs in high school. In fact, he looks like he’s been out of high school for at least a decade. WHICH PLATT HAS.

The thing is: I like that the Dear Evan Hansen movie does have Platt returning to the role for the sole purpose of having a Broadway star in a movie musical. Time and time again, movie musicals happen and they cast bigger names who can sort of sing, and with the exception of, like, Andrew Rannells, Aaron Tveit, and Ben Platt, these movies rarely get actual musical theatre stars. I just wish that Platt didn’t look significantly older than a high school student.

