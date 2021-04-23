DC Horror Imprint to Start With The Conjuring Comic

And here I thought The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It trailer was spooky. According to ScreenRant, DC is ramping things up a notch with a prelude to the New Line Cinema film. The prelude comic is set to be released before the feature film under the DC Comics new imprint called DC Horror, and it’s going to be a brand new 17+ imprint that expands on the world of The Conjuring with all-new stories.

The first comic is a five-issue limited series titled The Conjuring: The Lover. Screenwriters David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Rex Ogle, both part of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, are set to be integral to the new comic. And Garry Brown, known for his work on Black Road at Image Comics and Iron Patriot at Marvel, will be set to work on the art.

The prequel for The Conjuring tells the story of Jessica, a college freshman who comes to the startling conclusion that evil doesn’t just lurk around her, it’s after her. ScreenRant reports that the comic will also feature backup stories from Scott Snyder and Denys Cowan. And issue #2 will feature a story by filmmaker Che Grayson and artist Juan Ferreyra.

The Conjuring: The Lover will hit comic shops on June 4th, with issue #2 arriving on July 2nd. DC Comics promises more DC Horror titles are going to be announced after The Conjuring: The Lover. And they hope to release these horror comics in time for October, or in time for Halloween. Until then, check out the covers for the series by Bill Sienkiewicz, Garry Brown, and Ryan Brown.

(image: DC)

