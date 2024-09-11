‘Got another confession to make’: Dave Grohl’s disappointing news gets the most obvious response

We’ve got to talk about this need to share your dirty secrets online. Because why, pray tell, did I need to know that Dave Grohl was hoping his family forgave him for cheating on his wife and having a baby with his mistress? That’s your own problem, buddy!

Grohl took to Instagram to post about his affair. Writing on an all white background, he shared that he fathered a child outside of his marriage. The entire thing looks like an announcement that someone is retiring or that someone had to learn from their racism, but no. It’s just about Dave Grohl and his affair baby.

Grohl wrote, “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

To the internet’s credit, everyone kind of had the same reaction. First, it was “Why do I need to know this?” and then second, it was referencing a Foo Fighters song. The 2005 smash hit song “Best of You,” from their album In Your Honor, played everywhere when I was in the 8th grade. I remember it well. And the beginning of that song starts with a phrase that I think will now, unfortunately, haunt Dave Grohl for the rest of his life.

Maybe you should have just told us in a song like “Confessions Part II”

While the situation is, frankly, odd, the reaction to it is kind of funny. I agree with the sentiment that we should not know this much about a celebrity because why do I need to be invested in your martial drama?

But my personal favorite part of this is the sheer amount of people writing “I’ve got another confession to make” about it. That, for those not rocking out in 2005, was the opening line of “Best of You,” which is now just ironic.

HE’S GOT ANOTHER CONFESSION TO MAKE https://t.co/jUK8ncrJxE — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) September 10, 2024

Many pointed out that Grohl really missed an opportunity not starting this notes app baby announcement/apology with it.

Dave Grohl missed a trick not opening this statement with “I've got another confession to make” pic.twitter.com/n00umERYRe — Elliot Mitchell (@elliot_mitchell) September 10, 2024

It is everywhere. We’re all making the same joke. And every single time I see a new variation on it, I laugh and laugh and laugh.

[dave grohl voice]

i've got another confession to make — bring on the dancing horses (@inthefade) September 10, 2024

Look. I don’t need to know your business, but when it results in everyone scream singing “Best of You” as a bit? That is kind of fun.

