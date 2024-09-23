‘A pattern may be emerging’: Date Right Stuff’s John McEntee accused of predatory behavior

Project 2025 author and January 6 instigator John McEntee, who goes by Date Right Stuff on TikTok, was recently accused of creepy and inappropriate behavior by several teenage girls.

McEntee is notorious for his bad takes on TikTok. His videos all follow the same format of him eating alone and making illogical or outright false statements in an obnoxious, arrogant tone. Recently, in one of his videos, he sarcastically asked, “Can someone track down the women Kamala Harris says are bleeding out in parking lots because Roe v. Wade was overturned? Don’t hold your breath.”

He didn’t have to wait long before Carmen Broesder responded, “I’m right here, jerk,” and stitched his video with her story of how she was denied emergency medical care three times after suffering a miscarriage and nearly died of severe blood loss. Multiple other women came forward with their stories to further prove McEntee’s ignorance.

However, McEntee’s notoriety extends far past his Date Right Stuff channel. He has been dubbed “The Man Who Made January 6 Possible” for pressuring officials to reject the 2020 election results and using his position as Donald Trump’s personal aide to purge the administration of all but the most extreme Trump loyalists. He was actually also fired once from the Trump administration because his enormous gambling debts made him such a liability.

After the Trump presidency, McEntee founded a conservative dating app, The Right Stuff, which turned disastrous because it had almost no female users, and the FBI was allegedly alerted to some users’ questionable answers to the site’s prompts. Now, McEntee has a new scandal to add to his long list of controversies.

John McEntee exposed for creepy behavior towards teenage girls

Recently, two young women came forward on TikTok to expose McEntee’s creepy behavior towards them. Both of them were barely 18 when 34-year-old McEntee suddenly began messaging them, offering them free merch and to pay for their flights to California to come to meet him.

One woman goes by Grace on TikTok, and her video exposing McEntee quickly went viral. She reveals she was motivated to share her experience after realizing another woman had come forward with a similar story. In her video, she explains that she was “freshly 18” and a freshman in college when McEntee randomly messaged her on Instagram.

He knew she was a college student, as he asked what school she attended before offering to send her his merchandise. She took him up on his offer since it was free. However, the conversation took a strange turn when he suddenly began offering to fly her to Los Angeles to meet him.

Grace played along with him for a while as he pestered her to fly out on one of her breaks from school. Even when she confirmed she was a liberal, he declared he didn’t care as long as she was “fun” and continued to reiterate how “serious” he was about having her come out to meet him.

Meanwhile, another woman came forward with almost the exact same story. She was also a freshman in school who was “barely 18” when he slid into her DMs with his free merch offer. Soon, he began asking to fly her out to L.A. and gave her his phone number so she could text him. She lied to him that she’d consider flying out in two months.

Then, he started sending her money and paying for her and her friends when they went out to dinner. According to her, his messages started turning sexual, and he displayed an obsession with how young she looked, remarking that she “looked 16” and how “tiny and petite” she was.

Eventually, she ghosted him. However, for months, she says he continued texting her and expressing his desire to meet up. She also claimed to know more women with the exact same story as hers, suggesting that there was a pattern of McEntee specifically targeting teenagers who were barely 18.

UPDATE: More young women? It seems a pattern may be emerging. pic.twitter.com/NRYm3NeZYm — TizzyEnt (@TizzyEnt) September 22, 2024

Michael McWhorter and Walter Masterson have been tracking the story, and both believe these women are just the tip of the iceberg. Masterson has also accused McEntee of being a “predatory groomer.” Since both women were 18, what he was doing wasn’t technically illegal. However, if these accusations are true, he certainly seemed to be grooming these women with his promises of free merch and money. Additionally, it’s quite gross and creepy that he was seemingly specifically seeking out teenage girls who were barely legal and looked even younger than they were.

This is the 2nd child to accuse Date Right Stuff and Project 2025 author John McEntee of being a predatory groomer. Got it. pic.twitter.com/rLmm5t9eBT — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) September 19, 2024

Meanwhile, the controversy has led many conservatives to expose themselves as they defend McEntee’s actions as perfectly acceptable and try to normalize men in their 30s sliding into the DMs of every freshly 18-year-old girl they can find. A few men even disgustingly expressed admiration for McEntee’s behavior, with one user writing, “Is this supposed to make me hate him? What a legend.”

As much as conservatives would like to normalize this, targeting teenage girls on social media is creepy and predatory behavior. It’s especially concerning that these creepy men are the same ones serving as Trump’s political aides, writing Project 2025, and wanting to take control of America.

