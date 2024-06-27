‘Dark Winds’ Expected To Get Gloomier with Season 3

A hidden gem amongst the multitude of TV shows available to stream, AMC’s psychological thriller series Dark Winds will return for a third season, although a release date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Created by Graham Roland and based on the Leaphorn and Chee novel series by Tony Hillerman, season 2 of the show ended in September 2023, and a renewal was announced the same month. The first season was based on Listening Woman (1978) and adapted some excerpts from People of Darkness (1980), while the second one was completely an adaptation of the latter.

Season 3 will be set six months after the season 2 finale and will revolve around Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee’s attempts to investigate the disappearance of two young boys. The protagonists will have little to no evidence to aid them in their inquiry, and the third season is also expected to follow Bernadette’s arc further as she tries to uncover a scheme involving trafficking.

In terms of cast, here’s a list of all the actors confirmed to star in season 3:

Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn

Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee

Jessica Matten as Bernadette

Jenna Elfman as Sylvia Chase

Bruce Greenwood as Tom Spenser

Raoul Max Trujillo as Budge

Tonantzin Carmelo as Eleanda Garza

Alex Meraz as Ivan Muños

Terry Serpico as Ed Henry

Derek Hinkey as Shorty Bowlegs

Phil Burke as Michael Halsey

Christopher Heyerdahl as Dr. Reynolds

The first two seasons of the show came out in consecutive years 2022 and 2023, and it appears that the pattern will break with season 3, which is likely to premiere some time in 2025. Seasons 1 and 2 had six episodes each, and while it hasn’t been confirmed, season 3 is likely to follow the same route.

The show was well-received by audiences, especially during the second season, which saw its viewership rise by 146% compared to the debut season. The viewer ratings remained steady during season 2’s run, as is often the case with psychological thrillers with an interesting premise.

Dark Winds seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on the AMC website.

