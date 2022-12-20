For those celebrating the Winter Solstice or the monotheistic fusion/knock-off holiday known as Christmas (religiously or agnostically), this is that time of year when you drag a pine tree into your house to decorate with lights and more. While some rage on in the real tree vs. artificial tree debate, others are hopelessly too busy or too broke to participate in this practice at all. Enter creative James Parker, who strung some lights on the closest thing to a tree he had nearby.

i have such fond memories of gathering around the dannny devito as a child — It's Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) December 19, 2022

This caught the eyes of the team of DeVito’s long-running endeavor, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. So, of course, the news of Parker’s tree reached the man himself, and Parker lost it. Many began commenting on both posts about how they also decorate their workspaces and trees with DeVito. Here, however, DeVito is the main attraction.

Love being your Christmas Danny. https://t.co/XdR7Pt90at — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) December 20, 2022

He quickly texted his mother, “Mum, Danny DeVito just tweeted me,” only for the all too relatable reply a few moments later “That’s great! Who is that?”

I know Christmas and Hanukkah have miracles as a big part of their stories, and now Parker has one all for himself! In a follow-up tweet the next day, he stated, “My Christmas wish is that my cardboard cutout of Danny DeVito comes to life. The dream is to go for pints with him.”

(via Twitter & r/IASIP, featured image: FX)

