Things We Saw Today: Daisy Ridley Is Happy With How Rey’s Journey Ended, Even If We’re Not

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker left fans deeply divided over the end of the new trilogy. But one person who doesn’t have any issues with how their journey wrapped up is apparently Rey Skywalker herself, Daisy Ridley. In an interview with IGN, Ridley was asked whether she would return for a Rey-centric series on Disney+. She responded,

“I think for me the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential. I just feel like that was Rey’s perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX,” Ridley said. “I think really she’s probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time [following the events of The Rise of Skywalker].” She continued, “I feel totally, totally satisfied with how that story finished. I just don’t know what else she could do that I didn’t have to do. Also, there are so many amazing characters in Star Wars, that it’s sort of an amazing thing. I was watching the new episode of Mandalorian, and it’s just like the places it can go beyond even where it is now is so exciting.”

Ridley also weighed in on the baby Yoda eggtroversy, saying “Oh, cancel culture, … Look, Mando’s gotta eat, Yoda’s got to get strong. That’s just that,” adding, “No, I’m like, ‘Yoda, do your thing.’ The creature [Frog Lady] got to be where she needed to be with the eggs. It’s all good. It was beautiful.”

Here are some other things we saw today:

Steve Kornacki was named as one of People’s sexiest men alive, and we can’t help but agree. More like Steve Kor-snacki, am I right? (via The Hill)

Journalist Wajahat Ali tried reaching out to Trump voters, and no surprise it did not go well. (via New York Times)

The Alan Dean Foster/Disney dispute rages on, with #DisneyMustPay trending. (via SFWA)

Godmothered is giving us major Enchanted feels and we’re here for it:

12 million people will lose unemployment benefits unless the tired husk of Mitch McConnell does something. (via NPR)

This is awesome!

Introducing Cowboy Bebop’s Gren @MasonAPark 🚀 Revolutionary as the original anime was, the vocabulary we have today for LGBTQ+ people didn’t quite exist when it aired. For the upcoming live action adaptation, the character is being reimagined as nonbinary with a nonbinary actor. pic.twitter.com/D6E4qC2Sgj — The Most (@Most) November 19, 2020

Yes it is, Javicia!

Time to be powerful 🦇 pic.twitter.com/E1bYQo2q0u — Javicia Leslie (@JaviciaLeslie) November 19, 2020

How’s your Thursday going, Mary Suevians?

