Dad Gohan Is Perfect in New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Trailer

The official Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO trailer dropped the other day, and it gave us a look at the new Red Ribbon android villains, as well as Gohan in glasses being a super dad.

Our official synopsis is:

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!

Crunchyroll shared in their press release that the film was made with the involvement of the original creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, and that he was behind the film’s original story, screenplay, and character design.

The film will be directed by Tetsuro Kodama, and the Japanese voice actors for the film include “Masako Nozawa (Son Goku, Son Gohan, and Son Goten), Toshio Furukawa (Piccolo), Aya Hisakawa (Bulma), Ryō Horikawa (Vegeta), Mayumi Tanaka (Krillin), Takeshi Kusao (Trunks), Yūko Minaguchi (Videl), Yūko Minaguchi (Pan), Miyu Irino (Dr. Hedo), Hiroshi Kamiya (Gamma 1), Mamoru Miyano (Gamma 2), Volcano Ota (Magenta), and Ryota Takeuchi (Carmine).”

Crunchyroll press announcement also shared the dub voice-acting cast:

Son Gohan – Kyle Hebert

Son Goku – Sean Schemmel

Son Goten – Robert McCollum

Piccolo – Christopher R. Sabat

Bulma – Monica Rial

Vegeta – Christopher R. Sabat

Krillin – Sonny Strait

Trunks – Eric Vale

Videl – Kara Edwards

Pan – Jeannie Tirado New English Voice Cast:

Dr. Hedo – Zach Aguilar

Gamma 1 – Aleks Le

Gamma 2 – Zeno Robinson

Magenta – Charles Martinet

Carmine – Jason Marnocha

For those who may have forgotten, the Red Ribbon Army has been a part of the franchise since the very beginning. They are a paramilitary criminal organization on Earth with power that reaches globally. When, eventually, the leader of the Army, the poorly designed and named Staff Officer Black, was defeated by Goku, the organization faded into obscurity.

Dr. Gero of the Red Ribbon Army managed to survive and created the Androids we all know and love, which played a huge part in the classic Android and Cell sagas. Now they are returning, and the adventure will continue with Gohan with his adorable glasses.

