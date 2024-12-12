‘Cutting off their energy’: Trump’s tariffs could be met with extreme consequences from Canada

Donald Trump’s 25% tariff plan on all goods imported from Canada is courting ire from Canadian politicians. Conservative Ontario Premier Doug Ford has already conceived of an equally extreme measure in response to Trump’s tariffs.

Ford reportedly threatened to cut power from several U.S. states to protect the interests of Ontarians and Canadians alike. He claimed that Canadians have to be prepared for the upcoming fight, presumably about Trump’s steep tariffs. He said, “We will go to the full extent, depending on how far this goes. We will go to the extent of cutting off their energy, going down to Michigan, to New York State, and over to Wisconsin.” Not only is Trump attracting higher prices for American consumers, but also an outright embargo on electricity.

Ford’s response to the tariffs shows that Canada has no qualms about fighting its largest trading partner. Social media users are quick to say that this is a “find out” moment for Trump, who levied tariffs willy-nilly against its neighbors on both sides of the border. Some on Twitter even respect Ford’s refusal to bend to Trump’s whims.

The worst trade deal in the history of trade deals

Other Canadian politicians and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are yet to give their own answers regarding Trump’s tariffs. Nonetheless, Ford’s threats can’t be underestimated. Over 1.5 million homes in the United States have electricity imported from Ontario, primarily in Michigan, Minnesota, and New York. There are several other U.S. states that rely on electricity imports from different Canadian provinces.

At worst, Ford’s response could set the precedent for other Canadian provinces that export electricity and other forms of energy to the U.S. to do the same. Should Trump’s tariffs be enacted, other countries will be willing to fight back. Voters who chose Trump to lower their groceries may be getting more zeroes on their electricity bills instead. Unironically, this may be the worst trade deal in the history of trade deals.

