Get Ready for Another ‘Cruel Summer’

Bananarama couldn’t have predicted their hit single would become the title of a teen thriller anthology series. The first season of Cruel Summer focused on three timelines for main characters Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) and Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), and the conclusion did not disappoint, to say the least. Because it’s an anthology series, season 2 focuses on new characters in a different location.

Of course it will be hard to top the first installment of Cruel Summer, but I’m not worried about season 2. So, what’s the next season of Cruel Summer about and who’s in it? Keep reading to find out.

Does Cruel Summer season 2 have a premiere date?

Cruel Summer season 2 will air its two-part premiere on June 5, followed by new episodes each week. Cruel summer, indeed.

Cruel Summer season 2 trailer

It’s quite fitting that the trailer features a great cover of Linkin Park’s early 2000s hit “In the End” because the new season is set in the Y2K era. Cruel Summer season 2 isn’t holding back: It seems we’re looking at a murder mystery that somehow involves our main characters.

What is Cruel Summer season 2 about?

Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of “Cruel Summer” follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward. – Freeform

There is a extreme shift in tone where the plot and time period are concerned. Instead of being set in the ’90s, Cruel Summer season 2 focuses on the early 2000s. The topics tackled in the first season were serious and handled quite well. We’ll see how this season handles a murder mystery—and everything else.

Cruel Summer season 2 cast

The cast has a few folks in it you may recognize, like KaDee Strickland (Private Practice), Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere), and Sadie Stanley (The Goldbergs). Here’s the full cast list for Cruel Summer season 2:

Sadie Stanley as Megan Landry

Lexi Underwood as Isabella LaRue

Griffin Gluck as Luke Chambers

KaDee Strickland as Debbie Landry

Lisa Yamada as Parker

Sean Blakemore as Sheriff Myer

Guest starring roles include:

Paul Adelstein as Steve Chambers

Nile Bullock as Jeff

Jenna Lamb as Lily Landry

Braeden De La Garza as Brent Chamber

(featured image: Freeform)

