comScore

Check Out The First Photos From The Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover Event

Including a SUPER BABY!

By Jessica MasonNov 16th, 2019, 11:02 am

We’ve been waiting for this Crisis to hit for years and it’s almost here. The CW has released images the first images from the Crisis on Infinite Earths Arrowverse crossover event and the gangs is all here and then some. From Atom to Batwoman and Black Star, all the heroes are suiting up for this epic fight.

karar and alex in crisis

Sister together at the end of the world?

Alex, Briny and kara walk

Alex, Brainy and Kara: The world is ending but make it fashion.

The first hour will take place on December 8th on a special episode of Supergirl. We won’t just be seeing Kara, (Mielissa Benoist), Brainy (Jesse Rath) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) facing the red skies, but we’ll also have Kara’s cousin and his family along for the ride. If you forgotten, Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) left the earth for a while last year so Lois could safely give birth to their child. Now we have our first look at the fam:

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509a_0098r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Is that red glow from a red sky? I hope the little nugget is okay.

But it’s not just our Super crew that will be in on the action. Batwoman (Ruby Rose) will be joining the fight along with Green Arrow and Black Star; aka Olver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Mia Smoak Queen (Katherine McNamara). From clips released yesterday, it looks like it will be Lyla aka Harbinger (Audrey Marie Anderson) who brings them together. The bad news is that Earths all over are getting destroyed which mean National City and Kara’s universe seem to be next on the list for destruction.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0093r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

I imagine Kate is telling Kara she likes her pants.

Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" -- Image Number: SPG509b_0123r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Katherine McNamara as Mia -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Is that more red sky light I see behind our heroes?

No one looks too happy. I guess it is a crisis…

Batwoman joins the crisis

The girl knows how to smolder.

mia smoak and her dad crisis

I know things are dire but I love that Mia is part of this and gets to be with her dad.

oliver in the rubble crisis

Where’s your pal the Monitor, Ollie?

Superman and green arrow crisis on infinite earths

Oliver, it looks like you’re Superman-splaining.

Of course these aren’t the only heroes joining the fight to save Earth 38 and the multiverse at large. We’ll have at least two legends: White Canary/Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ray Palmer/The Atom. And no crisis would be complete without the man that has been running towards this doom since the beginning: Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin).

An unmasked kate kane and a confused roy palmer

Saving the multiverse world with the power of perfect cheekbones.

barry joing the crisis team

Seeing more red…not good.

not quite the justice league crisis on infinite earths

The heroes among the destruction…not a good sign.

batwoman superman and the atom

Why so smiley, Ray?

superman and the flash

I think he just heard what a jerk Dean Cain turned out to be…

In case you needed more Crisis content to hold you over, we also have seen our first clips showing the lead up to the huge event. They were released all around the web but we’ve gathered them together just for you.

So, nothing big happening. Just the end of existence. Luckily we have a group of heroes ready to stop it…we could even call them a league? would that do it justice?

gangs all here for crisis on infinite earths

Crisis on Infinite Earths begins December 8th at 8:00 p.m. on Supergirl on The CW.

(images: Katie Yu and Dean Buscher/The CW; featured image: Dean Buscher)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Jessica Mason - Weekend Editor

Jessica Mason (she/her) is a writer based in Portland, Oregon with a focus on fandom, queer representation and amazing women in film and television. She's a trained lawyer and opera singer as well a mom and author.