Check Out The First Photos From The Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover Event

We’ve been waiting for this Crisis to hit for years and it’s almost here. The CW has released images the first images from the Crisis on Infinite Earths Arrowverse crossover event and the gangs is all here and then some. From Atom to Batwoman and Black Star, all the heroes are suiting up for this epic fight.

The first hour will take place on December 8th on a special episode of Supergirl. We won’t just be seeing Kara, (Mielissa Benoist), Brainy (Jesse Rath) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) facing the red skies, but we’ll also have Kara’s cousin and his family along for the ride. If you forgotten, Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) left the earth for a while last year so Lois could safely give birth to their child. Now we have our first look at the fam:

But it’s not just our Super crew that will be in on the action. Batwoman (Ruby Rose) will be joining the fight along with Green Arrow and Black Star; aka Olver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Mia Smoak Queen (Katherine McNamara). From clips released yesterday, it looks like it will be Lyla aka Harbinger (Audrey Marie Anderson) who brings them together. The bad news is that Earths all over are getting destroyed which mean National City and Kara’s universe seem to be next on the list for destruction.

Of course these aren’t the only heroes joining the fight to save Earth 38 and the multiverse at large. We’ll have at least two legends: White Canary/Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ray Palmer/The Atom. And no crisis would be complete without the man that has been running towards this doom since the beginning: Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin).

In case you needed more Crisis content to hold you over, we also have seen our first clips showing the lead up to the huge event. They were released all around the web but we’ve gathered them together just for you.

So, nothing big happening. Just the end of existence. Luckily we have a group of heroes ready to stop it…we could even call them a league? would that do it justice?

Crisis on Infinite Earths begins December 8th at 8:00 p.m. on Supergirl on The CW.

(images: Katie Yu and Dean Buscher/The CW; featured image: Dean Buscher)

