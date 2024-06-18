We Can Now Cry Into Our ‘Inside Out 2’ Popcorn Buckets!

There are some scores that I hear and instantly start crying. The Inside Out theme is one of them. (Though Michael Giacchino always makes me cry.) Now that Inside Out 2 has hit theaters, fans can cry once again! And this time we have beautiful themed popcorn buckets to catch our tears.

Inside Out 2 takes us back into Riley’s mind as she tries to remember what Joy (Amy Poehler) means to her in the midst of puberty. One of the things that works the best in this movie is seeing Riley’s memories coming into headquarters and the mix of emotions that make each one special. Now you can hold on to your very own core memory!

If you want to cling to your memory, clutching it to your chest, and sob into your popcorn while watching Inside Out 2 in theaters, you can! The new popcorn bucket features a light-up orb like the ones that Riley’s emotions have to separate at the end of each day, a themed cup, and a mystery (meaning you don’t get to choose) topper of your favorite emotions with each purchase. And if I don’t get Joy then you might see my Anger popping up.

The toppers include emotions we know and love like Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear, and Anger. We can also get some of the new emotions Riley is experiencing in the movie like Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment.

The popcorn buckets are available at AMC theaters across the country and are retailing for $23.99 which includes a small popcorn and a small drink for the movie.

? Experience Disney and Pixar’s #InsideOut2 at #AMCTheatres this weekend!

Collect all your emotions! Get an #InsideOut2 light-up memory orb with cup and mystery topper! On sale NOW, while supplies last! pic.twitter.com/a4A1opfySQ — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) June 13, 2024

Get yours while supplies last and just hold your memory close to you while inevitably sobbing over what Riley is going through. But if you don’t get your favorite emotion the first time, at least you can make (buy) a new memory core to add to your belief system, right?

Inside Out 2 is in theaters now.

