Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose with this silver fox’s Hal Jordan casting

We’ve been waiting for the Lanterns for quite some time. Well, at least since 2011 but most fans pretend like the Ryan Reynolds Green Lantern movie doesn’t exist. Still, the point stands: The Lanterns have been a long time coming for DC Comics fans.

With the new HBO series Lanterns coming our way, we all wondered who would be the Lantern at the heart of it. We’ve yet to really see John Stewart have his time and with rumors about who they want for Hal Jordan, we have a bit more insight into how the show will focus on Hal, John, and the Lanterns team.

It was reported by The Hollywood Reporter this week that our favorite silver fox and good football dad, Kyle Chandler, is tapped to play Hal Jordan in the series. Sources said that they had been searching for an older more well-known actor to play Hal to then cast an unknown, younger actor in the role of John Stewart.

Casting Chandler though has ushered in a sea of chants for Coach Taylor. The Friday Night Lights actor has a long history of playing characters fans want to root for. As a huge fan of Chandlers (particularly Coach Eric Taylor), this casting really works for me.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there have been reports that give us an idea of what Lanterns is going to be. The reason for Chandler’s casting makes sense with them as well. Especially if we’re getting an actual detective-esque story out of the series.

What does an older Hal Jordan mean for Lanterns?

Rumors state that the show will have Hal Jordan reluctantly mentoring a younger John Stewart. They also state that the show will have a “gritty” feel to it, à la True Detective. It is interesting, if true, because then we have at least two DC focused shows that are pulling references from other HBO shows. With The Penguin‘s pulls from The Sopranos, it is a cool move for the DC universe.

The Hollywood Reporter also stated that the show will focus on an “Earth-bound murder” and two characters investigating with “larger implications” as a result. That’s about all we have. But with an older Hal Jordan, it is building out a fascinating look at the Lanterns as a whole.

So will John Stewart than be our official Green Lantern moving forward? Will he go back and meet with Hal when needed? There are so many questions I have but knowing that my beloved Coach Taylor is going to be in the DC universe does fill my heart with joy.

