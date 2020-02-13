“Boyfriend-Cum-Bodyguard”: Chris Pine Being Too Smart for His Own Good Is My Favorite Pastime

Chris Pine is an exceptionally intelligent man. If you weren’t aware of his word games that he’d play with Zachary Quinto during Star Trek press or his extensive knowledge of literature, you can watch some of his interviews and just see how quickly his mind works when doing press for his movies.

It also helps that Pine is a Berkley grad, but still, Christopher Whitelaw Pine is an extremely talented actor, he’s very smart, and he’s fun to just watch in interviews, which is probably why I’ve seen his entire filmography. (No one asked me to do this. I just did for fun, and that’s on me.)

Now though, we’re gearing up for another round of press for Chris Pine and, this time, it’s for Wonder Woman 1984. And, if this video from Entertainment Weekly is any indication of what’s to come, I hope that Pine and Pedro Pascal are paired together frequently so I can die happy.

What’s fun about this particular interview, though, is in a longer discussion with Entertainment Weekly, Pine talks about Steve Trevor’s role in Wonder Woman 1984 and how it differs from the Steve we saw in the first film.

“And in this one I get to be much more wide-eyed and joyful. My role is really just as a friend, lover, boyfriend-cum-bodyguard who’s trying his best to help Diana on her mission. I’m like the Watson to her Holmes.”

While my favorite part of this quote is the comparison of Diana Prince and Steve Trevor to Sherlock Holmes and John Watson, I have to point out that Chris Pine literally used Latin in an interview. Granted, that Latin made him say “boyfriend-cum-bodyguard” and coin a phrase that instantly broke many of us, but still … Latin.

Now, there is an art to loving a Chris Pine interview. He sometimes likes a little audience call and response, as featured in this interview for Outlaw King that he did with Stephen Colbert. Shout out to The Finest Hours, a movie I’ve seen and frequently quote with my friends. “They say you gotta go out; they don’t say you have to come back in.”

But the thing about Pine is that he’s maybe, sometimes … more often than not … too smart. Case in point: His word game that he’d play with Zachary Quinto that frequently confused those unaware of what was happening.

Don’t worry, though. Pine isn’t all about being seriously intelligent. He also loves to excel at frat-boy activities. Would I take a Chris vs. Chris flip cup battle between Pine and Evans? Yes, yes I would.

He also cannot seem to stop eating. (Maybe my favorite Chris Pine interview that has ever taken place.)

Basically, what I’m saying is that Chris Pine is an incredible person and one that I find fascinating to watch in interview situations. If it isn’t using a dead language to answer a question or finding ways of bringing “zeitgeist” into the conversation, it’s managing to ask hard-hitting questions about Donald Trump and those who follow him.

I love Chris Pine with my whole heart and will continue to think about “boyfriend-cum-bodyguard” for the rest of my days.

