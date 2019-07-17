Chris Evans Is Serving Looks in the New Trailer for The Red Sea Diving Resort

Whenever a new Chris Evans movie comes out, Twitter likes to talk about it, and can you really blame them? Have you seen Chris Evans? Still, it has become a trend that we talk about the premise of the movie very little and, instead, just take screenshots of Evans and come up with the best kind of memes.

So, when the trailer for The Red Sea Diving Resort dropped from Netflix, we all decided that we were definitely going to watch this movie, but we were also going to comment on how Chris Evans looks like he watched A Star Is Born and Call Me By Your Name at the same time and decided he could rock both Bradley Cooper and Armie Hammer’s looks.

That being said, I can’t wait for this movie? Chris Evans with a beard is enough to get us out of our homes in this summer heat and into a movie theater, but a movie with Chris Evans and his beard that is on Netflix? I give my thanks to the gods.

Twitter, though, had fun, comparing every look that Evans rocked in this short trailer to iconic memes, and thus our excitement for a movie that 90% of us had no idea was being made began.

Wow even Chris Evans can pull off the Fleabag jumpsuit. https://t.co/SvgeXjklNY — Courtney Enlow ➡️ SDCC (@courtenlow) July 16, 2019

*watches call me by your name once* pic.twitter.com/rfUiWMtrPt — Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) July 16, 2019

My mind was blown when I saw the small-medium polo that Evans is wearing in this trailer because, if you know the woes and tribulations of the smediums, they are usually extremely tight on the man;s chest and tight on the arms, but to see a shirt that is tight on the man chest but loosey goosey around the biceps? Color me shocked!

Anyway, this movie actually looks interesting, and we’re probably all going to have lots of tweet threads about this Chris Evans performance, so please watch the trailer, get your feels out in memes, and get ready to watch Chris Evans be a hero in a wetsuit!

Can’t wait to sit on my couch in the air conditioning and watched a bearded Evans save people.

(image: Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—