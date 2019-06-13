Chris Evans’ Birthday Wishes Are a Gift for Us All

It isn’t Chris Evans’ birthday every day, but what if it were? Celebrating Evans is a fun pastime for many Marvel fans because our favorite Nazi-fighting Captain America continues to, well, fight Nazis—just on Twitter, rather than a fictional World War II.

Today has been particularly wonderful because some of Evans’ Marvel cast-mates took to Twitter to share their love for their very own Steve Rogers in beautifully fun pictures and, of course, the gif that truly is a gift to us all.

Happy birthday to America’s ass. The world’s a better place, and I owe you a kiss on the cheek! @ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/iCFRSu0DIH — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) June 13, 2019

Happiest of birthdays to the fantastic @ChrisEvans 🥳🎂 Love you, Bro. Always there when you need him. Wishing you all the best today! pic.twitter.com/WJT2kbudN5 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 13, 2019

From there, many of us tweeted some beautiful love for Evans, including his brother, Scott!

Time progression of a best friendship through pictures. You were my hero first and you still are. Happy birthday old man! Love you!! @ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/TPGGyCC8B1 — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) June 13, 2019

Assuming he’s still single, it’s your patriotic duty to shoot your shot today. Cause if it’s ‘America Ass’ then it belongs to all of us and it must be shared often. Happy birthday @ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/M1r4qhst4y — Jacqueline – ROTTEN TOMATOES WROTE A BOOK! (@THATJacqueline) June 13, 2019

because it’s chris evans’ 38th birthday, here’s 38 of the best chris and dodger moments #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/eFt9A98mwE — ariana (@capsheroes) June 13, 2019

To reward us for all his birthday love, Evans shared another beautiful flashback to his … more interesting days.

Loving all the birthday wishes!! This is my gift in return Last of the #TBT headshots This is the crown jewel In case you were wondering, yes, that IS a velour, Sean John track suit It’s amazing I’m even alive given my knack for making the absolute worst decisions imaginable pic.twitter.com/uMmaEHAygo — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 13, 2019

Thank you all for the amazing birthday wishes!! Some of them are really cracking me up! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 13, 2019

Happy birthday, Cap! You’re one of the good ones, and we hope you have a day just as amazing as you are!

