Chris Evans’ Birthday Wishes Are a Gift for Us All

So generous, even on his own birthday.

by | 3:48 pm, June 13th, 2019

Actors Anthony Mackie (L) and Chris Evans of CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR took part today in "Worlds, Galaxies, and Universes: Live Action at The Walt Disney Studios" presentation at Disney's D23 EXPO 2015 in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

It isn’t Chris Evans’ birthday every day, but what if it were? Celebrating Evans is a fun pastime for many Marvel fans because our favorite Nazi-fighting Captain America continues to, well, fight Nazis—just on Twitter, rather than a fictional World War II.

Today has been particularly wonderful because some of Evans’ Marvel cast-mates took to Twitter to share their love for their very own Steve Rogers in beautifully fun pictures and, of course, the gif that truly is a gift to us all.

From there, many of us tweeted some beautiful love for Evans, including his brother, Scott!

To reward us for all his birthday love, Evans shared another beautiful flashback to his … more interesting days.

Happy birthday, Cap! You’re one of the good ones, and we hope you have a day just as amazing as you are!

(image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Rachel Leishman

